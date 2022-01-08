Grand Junction Lions Club raffle tickets on sale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The grant funds, totaling in $124,945.05, depend on every raffle ticket sold along with support of the Grand Junction Lions Club’s annual carnival.

There is a short amount of time to get the money but members have a full schedule of weekend sales at approved locations right up until the carnival and raffle at the Two Rivers Convention Center on Saturday February 19.

Jan. 8 & 9, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Fruita City Market

Jan. 15 & 16, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Orchard Mesa City Market

Jan. 22 & 23, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — 24 Rd City Market

Jan. 29 & 30, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Horizon Drive Safeway Feb. 5 & 6, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Redlands Safeway

Feb. 12 & 13, 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. — Fishers Liquor Barn

Anyone wearing a carnival lion button is a Lions Club member who has raffle tickets to sell. Some members may have them at their businesses but buyers can reach out on the Grand Junction Lions Club’s website or social media.

