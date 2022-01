The San Francisco 49ers scored a huge win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, and they could not help but take a shot at their opponent afterwards. The 49ers won on the road, 27-24, to clinch a playoff spot in what was, on paper, a hostile environment. A sizable 49ers contingent made its way to Inglewood for the game, and the Niners couldn’t help but take note of that after the game.

