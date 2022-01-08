ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anisimova advances to WTA tournament final in Melbourne

Santa Maria Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Amanda Anisimova has advanced to her first final since 2019 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Daria Kasatkina in the WTA's Summer Set 2 event on Saturday at...

santamariatimes.com

Footwear News

Novak Djokovic Is Staying in Australia, Judge Rules

Novak Djokovic is staying in Australia after all. On Monday, a judge in Melbourne ruled that the tennis star should be released from detention after his visa was canceled last week upon arrival. Today, the government’s cancellation of his visa was overruled. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen. I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans,” Djokovic posted on Twitter Monday morning. I’m pleased and grateful...
TENNIS
