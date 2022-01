By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused massive interruptions to normal life, including financially. Still, a recent survey from retirement services provider Empower Retirement and financial services company Personal Capital finds that only 34% of Americans consider themselves “very financially healthy,” a 14% drop from March 2021.

