Prosper scores 22 to lead Marquette past Georgetown 92-64

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

Olivier-Maxence Prosper had a career-high 22 points as Marquette easily defeated Georgetown 92-64 on Friday night.

Prosper shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Tyler Kolek had 13 points and seven assists for Marquette (10-6, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points. Kur Kuath had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Collin Holloway had 17 points for the Hoyas (6-6, 0-1). Dante Harris added 15 points. Aminu Mohammed had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

