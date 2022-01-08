Composer/Lyricist Awards Postponed Due to COVID

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls.
Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award
Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem.
In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
