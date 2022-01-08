ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Composer/Lyricist Awards Postponed Due to COVID

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

The third annual Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards were postponed Friday, the latest awards show to fall victim to the surge in COVID-19 pandemic. “Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Omicron Variant

The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

The Grammy Awards Postponed Indefinitely Due to the Pandemic

Due to the widespread coronavirus variant Omicron and the rise of COVID cases in the U.S. and the world, this year’s edition of the Grammy Awards is officially postponed. According to Variety, the news was confirmed by a U.S. Recording Academy spokesperson, with no new date set for the award ceremony to happen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wearemoviegeeks.com

Hildur Guđnadóttir, Natalie Holt, Rachel Portman, Stephanie Economou, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King Among The Society of Composers & Lyricists SCL AWARDS’ Nominees

The Society of Composers & Lyricists have announced the full list of SCL AWARDS’ nominees, to be presented the 3rd Annual SCL AWARDS for score and songs in visual media on February 1st at the Skirball Cultural Center (Covid permitting). Awards are presented in seven competitive categories: Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film, Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film, Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production, Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production, Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production, Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media, and the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent.
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Criss
Shropshire Star

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

The singer and actress was noted for her performances in London’s West End and Broadway in New York City during a career that spanned decades. Sally Ann Howes, who starred as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has died aged 91. Her son, artist...
CELEBRITIES
buffalonynews.net

Oscar, Emmy nominated Golden Age actor Cara Williams dies at 96

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actors of Hollywood's Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for 1958's 'The Defiant Ones', passed away on Thursday. She was 96. Williams' death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. "Not...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wanda Young, Singer for the Marvelettes, Dead at 78

Wanda Young, who found fame as the lead singer of the classic R&B group the Marvelettes, has died at the age of 78. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” noted a message posted to Twitter by the Classic Motown label. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lyricist#Awards Ceremony#Scl Awards#Omicron#Free Daily Newsletters
Soompi

Lee Jung Jae Confirms He Will Not Attend Golden Globes Due To Boycott And COVID-19 Issues

Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the 2022 Golden Globes despite being nominated for awards. Lee Jung Jae has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his performance in “Squid Game.” “Squid Game” was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama and O Yeong Su was nominated for Best Supporting Actor – Television.
WORLD
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
Natchez Democrat

NAPAC acquires portrait of late opera singer

NATCHEZ — A portrait of the late opera singer Daisy C. Newman is on display at the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture. The image will be part of the upcoming “Black Butterfly” exhibit, which is set to open in February 2022. “This artifact is...
NATCHEZ, MS
TheWrap

Nicholas Britell, Diane Warren Lead Noms for Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards

Nicholas Britell led all composers with three nominations for the third annual Society of Composers and Lyricists’ SCL Awards, the organization announced on Tuesday. Britell was nominated for his scores to the film “Don’t Look Up” and the television series “Succession,” as well as for co-writing the song “Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Broadway Returns To Philadelphia With ‘Pretty Woman The Musical’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live theater continues to return to Philadelphia.  The latest big show to hit the stage now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus is “Pretty Woman The Musical.” CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan had the chance to catch up with some of the performers from the show. Broadway veteran Adam Pascal stars in the lead role of Edward and is thrilled to perform again. “We are the first group of productions coming back since things have started to reopen and reemerge and the response from the audience has been incredible,” Pascal said. The show is a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
MOVIES
mynewsla.com

YMCA Offers Free COVID Testing at 12 Sites in LA

The YMCA is offering free COVID testing at 12 sites in Los Angeles in response to the recent surge in cases of the Omicron variant that has caused an urgent need for test results. A YMCA spokeswoman said Thursday that no appointments are necessary at most sites — but that,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

WME Accused of Cheating ‘La La Land’ Composer on Live Shows

Justin Hurwitz, the Oscar-winning composer of the score to “La La Land,” sued William Morris Endeavor on Monday, alleging that the agency cheated him out of the profits of a series of live performances based on the film. In the suit, Hurwitz alleges that WME had a conflict of interest because it produced the shows while also serving as Hurwitz’s agent. The suit alleges that WME abused its relationship with Hurwitz to obtain the license to produce the shows from Lionsgate, and then repeatedly refused to let Hurwitz conduct the performances because “there’s not enough money.” “Hurwitz found himself in the absurd...
MOVIES
Deadline

Society of Composers & Lyricists’ SCL Awards Postponed As Covid Numbers Climb – Update

UPDATED, 4:30 PM: The Society of Composers & Lyricists has postponed its third annual SCL Awards amid the surge in Covid cases tied to the Omicron variant. No new date was set for the ceremony that had been set for February 1 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Here is the statement from the group’s president, Ashley Irwin: Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city and state officials, and our partners, we have made the decision to postpone the 3rd Annual SCL Awards ceremony to a later date. We are determined to keep this an in-person event,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy