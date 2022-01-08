Composer/Lyricist Awards Postponed Due to COVID

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Live theater continues to return to Philadelphia. The latest big show to hit the stage now through Jan. 16 at The Academy of Music at The Kimmel Cultural Campus is “Pretty Woman The Musical.” CBS3 anchor Jim Donovan had the chance to catch up with some of the performers from the show. Broadway veteran Adam Pascal stars in the lead role of Edward and is thrilled to perform again. “We are the first group of productions coming back since things have started to reopen and reemerge and the response from the audience has been incredible,” Pascal said. The show is a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO