6717 S Goldfinch Drive

Located in a mountainous setting less than 5 miles from downtown Ojai. This custom built mini-estate offer a 4 bedroom Main Residence, 1 Bedroom Guest House, and an Art Studio. The property combines both modern and rustic upgrades and amenities throughout the approx. 4,722 Sq.Ft. of living space; set on 2.4 acres nestled in the foothills of Ojai. The design intension was to anchor and connect the home to the unique landscaping and to have the interiors and view from the home be consistent with the soft subtle feeling the natural setting/landscape offers.The main residence offers approx. 3200 Sq.Ft. of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a home office, an impressive owner's suite with a private viewing deck, dual closets, sauna and a second-floor guest suite. The centerpiece of the main house is the double-height great room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace opening to the private gated patio that exemplifies Ojai's indoor/outdoor lifestyle that offers one to roam away and relax from the hustle and bustle of the city.The great room flows to an eat-in gourmet kitchen with stone countertops; center island; custom cabinetry; stainless appliances with a Wolf six burner range. The property also includes a private guest house, and an additional studio/workspace. The property has a copious private water well and solar panels which are owned. There is also an oversized two-car attached garage. This is truly where your dream becomes a reality.

OJAI, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO