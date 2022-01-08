ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6717 S Goldfinch Drive

Cover picture for the articleThis popular Belize floor plan is nestled on a manicured lot just steps from the golf course, community parks & Riggs Elementary School. It features 5BR, 3BTH,...

Rockford Register Star

Three-bedroom home for sale on Cerro Vista Court in Rockford

Description: This custom-built and three-story home rest in a cul-de-sac and features 2,488 square feet of living space. The home comes equipped with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Featured inside are vaulted ceilings, palladium top windows, a private deck, and a heated garage. The kitchen also comes equipped with brand new appliances.
ROCKFORD, IL
luxuryrealestate.com

15990 Maricopa Highway

Located in a mountainous setting less than 5 miles from downtown Ojai. This custom built mini-estate offer a 4 bedroom Main Residence, 1 Bedroom Guest House, and an Art Studio. The property combines both modern and rustic upgrades and amenities throughout the approx. 4,722 Sq.Ft. of living space; set on 2.4 acres nestled in the foothills of Ojai. The design intension was to anchor and connect the home to the unique landscaping and to have the interiors and view from the home be consistent with the soft subtle feeling the natural setting/landscape offers.The main residence offers approx. 3200 Sq.Ft. of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a home office, an impressive owner's suite with a private viewing deck, dual closets, sauna and a second-floor guest suite. The centerpiece of the main house is the double-height great room with a floor to ceiling stone fireplace opening to the private gated patio that exemplifies Ojai's indoor/outdoor lifestyle that offers one to roam away and relax from the hustle and bustle of the city.The great room flows to an eat-in gourmet kitchen with stone countertops; center island; custom cabinetry; stainless appliances with a Wolf six burner range. The property also includes a private guest house, and an additional studio/workspace. The property has a copious private water well and solar panels which are owned. There is also an oversized two-car attached garage. This is truly where your dream becomes a reality.
OJAI, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

On The Market: 442 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469

Located on the Jupiter–Tequesta border, Jupiter In The Pines is a coastal area with no HOA, just a quick bike ride to beautiful Jupiter Island or Jupiter’s pristine beaches!. Take a virtual tour of the home and find out more: https://bit.ly/3JNuFfh. Contact Adam Bendeson for information!. Phone: 561.631.0818.
TEQUESTA, FL
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279
MANHATTAN, NY
luxuryrealestate.com

Launch Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 6302 E Hillcrest Blvd, for $4,250,000 Represented by Eve Treger

SCOTTSDALE, AZ USA – The home has incredible street appeal where 'MwM' designed and built symmetry with numerous gardens, courtyards & a fluid open plan design. Enter the imposing foyer, welcoming you into four double volume reception areas with exposed beams, hardwood floors, wood paneling detail throughout and a focal point with a 6 foot 'Heat & Glo' marble-covered gas fireplace with entertainment areas tumbling out onto the huge terrace with a built-in BBQ & outdoor kitchen. Windowscapes and large stacking sliders capture the exuberance of manicured rolling lawns of turf, flanked with two putting greens, towering palm trees, a heated pool with baja tanning deck & jacuzzi to soak in the spectacular views. The picture book state-of-the-art Signature 'MwM' kitchen is at the heart of the home and has two parallel 16-foot banquet islands and is fully integrated with Subzero/ Wolf appliances with a cocktail bar for evening pleasure! The home offers four large en-suite bedrooms. Each one, unique in style and design with spa-like bathrooms tucked behind 'hand -made' barn doors with freestanding tubs, walk-in rain showers, and private courtyards. Outdoor view showers, dual vanities, and closets, along with a gentleman's study, and a relaxing TV pajama lounge. All of which are adorned with Restoration Hardware Chandeliers and handpicked fans. The big driveway will park your guests. A three-car garage with an electric car charging station and inside laundry with a washer/dryer ensures you have all the amenities you desire.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Beautiful in Banyan Bay | 4602 SW Millbrook Lane

Find Your 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘 in Real Estate... This gorgeous home is being sold TURNKEY and dripping in upgrades, sitting on a pie-shaped lot with enclosed salt-water pool and heated spa surrounded by enchanting landscaping. Natural preserves and beautiful water views are some of...
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Things You Should Never Say When Viewing a House for Sale

Some sellers put a little more effort and money into getting their homes ready to sell, whether it’s painting over vibrant orange walls with warm neutral colors or replacing carpet with laminate flooring. But if you walk into an outdated home whose style might not suit yours, you should probably hold off making that known right away. Focus on renovations to match your lifestyle after you seal the deal.
REAL ESTATE
The St. Augustine Record

Coconut Barrel Artisan Market hopes to accommodate more vendors with second location

Buoyed by a booming interest in all things handcrafted and homemade, the Coconut Barrel Artisan Market is expanding into a second location, this one at 35 San Marco Ave. Owners Kori and Steve Smith launched the original market in a large warehouse space on U.S. 1 in June 2018, renting booths out to local DIY creators to showcase their goods under one roof, flea-market style.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Indy100

9 best online furniture stores to browse for new home furnishings

You need furniture, and we’re here to show you the best. Check out our favorite online stores for the stuff below! If you don’t see something you like here, check back in the future as we’ll be updating this piece periodically with our new discoveries and faves. Modern Furniture OnlineMFO specializes in “clean, sleek design” for the modern customer who likes a contemporary feel, moderate prices, and excellent customer service including free white glove delivery for buyers in NYC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia on orders over $999. Standouts we noticed include the Turin Platform Bed pictured above that features built-in...
SHOPPING
homedit.com

40 Bedroom Paint Colors To Refresh Your Space for Spring!

Springtime is here, and it’s time to start refreshing your home with new bedroom paint colors. Clean up and add a new coat of paint or two to breathe life back into your personal space. With these 40 bedroom paint colors, you’ll be able to transform your sacred abode...
INTERIOR DESIGN
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 89 Units at 266 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for One South First, aka Ten Grand Street, a 45-story mixed-use residential building at 266 Kent Avenue on the waterfront of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by Two Trees Management, the structure yields over 300 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 89 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,646 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY

