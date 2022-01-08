6717 S Goldfinch Drive

SCOTTSDALE, AZ USA – The home has incredible street appeal where 'MwM' designed and built symmetry with numerous gardens, courtyards & a fluid open plan design. Enter the imposing foyer, welcoming you into four double volume reception areas with exposed beams, hardwood floors, wood paneling detail throughout and a focal point with a 6 foot 'Heat & Glo' marble-covered gas fireplace with entertainment areas tumbling out onto the huge terrace with a built-in BBQ & outdoor kitchen. Windowscapes and large stacking sliders capture the exuberance of manicured rolling lawns of turf, flanked with two putting greens, towering palm trees, a heated pool with baja tanning deck & jacuzzi to soak in the spectacular views. The picture book state-of-the-art Signature 'MwM' kitchen is at the heart of the home and has two parallel 16-foot banquet islands and is fully integrated with Subzero/ Wolf appliances with a cocktail bar for evening pleasure! The home offers four large en-suite bedrooms. Each one, unique in style and design with spa-like bathrooms tucked behind 'hand -made' barn doors with freestanding tubs, walk-in rain showers, and private courtyards. Outdoor view showers, dual vanities, and closets, along with a gentleman's study, and a relaxing TV pajama lounge. All of which are adorned with Restoration Hardware Chandeliers and handpicked fans. The big driveway will park your guests. A three-car garage with an electric car charging station and inside laundry with a washer/dryer ensures you have all the amenities you desire.
