Tulsa police arrest a man for sex trafficking

Tulsa police arrest man for human trafficking, pandering

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of sexual violence.

Tulsa police announced on Facebook that they have arrested a man for raping a woman and forcing her into prostitution.

Police arrested 29-year-old Darius Johnson after receiving information about him and his involvement in pandering and human trafficking earlier this week.

According to the victim, Johnson forced her into prostitution in Florida, Texas, California and Oklahoma City, Okla. Johnson told the victim he was coming to Tulsa to force her into more work.

The victim also said Johnson raped her.

Investigators learned Johnson would be traveling in a Dodge Challenger. In the early mornings hours of Thursday, Jan. 6, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted Johnson and his vehicle in Tulsa.

He was arrested for Pandering After Former Conviction of a Felony (AFCF) and Human Trafficking.

His bond is set at $700,000.

As the investigation continues, police say Johnson could face a rape charge.

