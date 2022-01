DENVER (Dec. 30, 2021) – The Boulder County wildfires have impacted Xcel Energy’s natural gas infrastructure that supports the system in Summit County and Grand County. To decrease the amount of natural gas being used by furnaces in the area and keep the system up and running, the company is putting in place periodic electric outages to customers in Summit, Grand, Lake, Eagle, Saguache, Rio Grande, and Alamosa counties for the next 6 to 8 hours. Outages will generally last about 60 minutes. In addition, the company is asking our Summit County and Grand County customers to help conserve natural gas so our natural gas system can continue to provide reliable service to the mountain region.

