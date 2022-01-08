ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina teacher shortage moving from ‘slow bleed’ to ‘hemorrhage’, teacher says

By Maria DeBone
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Vkm6_0dg0MpyS00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With teachers out due to quarantine or illness, SC for Ed, an education advocacy group, said it’s putting a strain on staff during what’s already a statewide teacher shortage.

Not only is the number of Horry County Schools students in quarantine rising, but so is the number of teachers. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 184 staff members are in quarantine — 132 of which have COVID-19.

“We’re seeing a lot of very understaffed schools,” said Steve Nuzum, a teacher and SC for Ed research director. “I don’t think I know anyone who feels like their school is adequately staffed at this point.”

Nuzum said the teacher shortage has been an ongoing problem for years.

City of Myrtle Beach stepping up code enforcement

“It’s a major problem and of course COVID is making it worse,” he said.

He said the problem is getting much worse and he sees no signs of improvement next year unless some sort of action is taken.

Amber Wooten, and Horry County Schools teacher, said “teacher shortage” and “substitute shortage” have become buzzwords.

“They’re starting to lose that potency of what it really looks like,” Wooten said. “This is no longer like a slow bleed that we’ve had before. This is quickly becoming a hemorrhage and it’s happening in real time.”

With teachers in quarantine or sick, other teachers and staff members are being pulled.

“Administrators are put in a position where they need to scramble and come up with plans and a lot of the times recently, that’s pulling teachers from their planning periods to come in and cover the missing teacher’s class,” Wooten said.

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

“They’re having to bring basically anyone they can find, who’s a warm body into a classroom to cover for somebody who’s out,” Nuzum said.

Nuzum said he worries this will take a toll on teachers and substitutes and cause them to leave the school district or teaching altogether come next year.

“I think a lot of teachers are at the end of their rope and they just feel like there’s no healthy way for them to continue in this job,” Nuzum said.

Wooten said in years past, teachers could rely on a substitute but that isn’t the case anymore.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 18

Teresa Eldred
2d ago

I don't think any school will ever be "school" again. Just fed up, as a parent/ grandparent. I use to cringe at the word "homeschool"not anymore. Being at home in a peaceful environment where one can focus, concentrate, not be bothered with all the drama, fighting, drugs, threats of gun violence...Never thought I would ever turn my back on our schools.I'm so Done....

Reply
10
Rebecca Marsh
2d ago

Put those “administrators” to work! Take out the “trouble makers” and put them in highly structured environments….stop building schools with windows that don’t open…these “sealed” environments are not helping with all the disease and mental health “issues”.

Reply
7
Karyn Zuggi
2d ago

Stop having our teachers be the mask police. They’re spending 1/2 the day enforcing draconian measures that have proven not to work. Let them teach & stop torturing the kids.

Reply(5)
6
Related
WBTW News13

DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance for South Carolina schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare settings to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new guidance shortens isolation and quarantine periods for confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases. Students and […]
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools now accepting results of at-home COVID-19 tests

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The results of at-home COVID-19 tests will now be accepted by Horry County Schools provided certain guidelines are followed, officials said at Monday night’s board meeting.  Also Monday night, the district said school operations will continue, but if there is a location – either an entire school or classroom — that […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
Myrtle Beach, SC
Education
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Horry County to limit capacity inside government buildings due to increase in COVID-19 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County government will begin limiting the number of people allowed inside buildings after an increase in COVID-19 cases. The government offices currently have 63 positive cases and 53 employees in quarantine while they await test results, according to a press release. Anyone entering the buildings is strongly encouraged to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hemorrhage#Weather#An Education#Sc#Covid
WBTW News13

Sisters, ages 12 and 7, die in South Carolina house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two young sisters died early Sunday morning in a house fire in South Carolina’s Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Annabella Buress, 12, and Azriel Burress, 7, were found dead after the fire in the home was put out, The State reported. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. at […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

City of Florence passes mask mandate for businesses

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council voted 5-2 on Monday to enact a mask mandate for businesses within city limits. The ordinance will remain in place for 60 days. The ordinance does not apply to schools or daycares. William Schofield and Bryan Braddock voted against the mandate. “COVID is immune to mandates,” Braddock said. […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s biggest MLK Day event going virtual again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s biggest ceremony to honor the life of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be held virtually again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The King Day at the Dome event also had to be held virtually because of the pandemic in 2021, according to the South Carolina chapter […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina’s health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board. McMaster announced Friday his nomination of Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring. Bolchoz has […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. McMaster proposes overhaul to state’s school-funding formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools. The new formula Gov. Henry McMaster will put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers later this month will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts, his education staff […]
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy