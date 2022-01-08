5-year-old boy’s racecar stolen from East Bay track

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 5-year-old Contra Costa County boy, Easton Wright, dreams of one day becoming a professional NASCAR driver.

But Easton’s dreams for racing this season in the “little league of NASCAR” were crushed when a thief stole his blue racecar near a racetrack in Livermore.

Easton was just days away from competing in his first race in the Tri Valley Quarter Midget Association’s 2022 winter season.

His beloved flashy blue Nervo Kong quarter midget racecar was inside a trailer when a thief stole the trailer with everything inside Monday.

“This little guy was getting ready for his first race next weekend and his car was stolen,” said Kelli Anderson, whose 6-year-old son also races in the league.

The thief was driving a stolen DPI Walnut Creek work truck. The trailer was found empty in Pittsburg on Friday.

Easton’s friends and family are asking for the public’s help to find his very unique racecar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Livermore Police Department at 925-371-4700.

