ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

DHEC providing additional at-home COVID-19 tests, testing sites amid testing backlog

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ndiVr_0dg0MMoj00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental (DHEC) on Friday announced that it will provide additional at-home COVID-19 tests and increase the number of testing sites as the agency experiences a backlog in processing test results due to the recent surge in cases.

According to DHEC, about 97% of COVID-19 tests are outsourced to overwhelmed, non-DHEC labs for processing.

Specifically, DHEC said that Premier Medical Laboratory failed to notify DHEC about a significant delay in processing tests that resulted from skyrocketing cases the week of December 27.

DHEC says that its lab is not experiencing delays, but can only process about 2,500 samples per day.

The agency is working to clear the backlog, but is urging anyone tested between December 30 and January 3 who has not yet received test results but is still symptomatic to get retested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library moves to temporary hours due to staffing concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The John L. Dart Library in downtown Charleston will temporarily move to a limited operating schedule beginning Tuesday. Leaders with the Charleston County Public Library said the branch’s new schedule was due to staffing concerns. The library will close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, and then move to its new schedule […]
WCBD Count on 2

Judge to consider lowering $7M bond for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account. His lawyers say […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC reports over 13K new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday announced 13,320 new cases of COVID-19; 9,497 confirmed and 3,823 probable cases. The statewide total of confirmed cases is 817,327. The data is from Tuesday, January 4th. A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Home#Weather#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County holding redistricting hearing Monday evening

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A public hearing is scheduled for Monday evening to discuss redistricting in Berkeley County. Redistricting takes place every 10 years to ensure each council district appropriately represents roughly the same number of people who live in the county. “All across the country, what our constitution demands is one person, one […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmaker poised to remove North Charleston from CCSD over Reimagine Schools initiative

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Marvin Pendarvis said he stands ready to remove North Charleston from the Charleston County School District if the board passes the controversial ‘Reimagine Schools’ initiative. Rep. Pendarvis is exploring three options which would include either pulling the city out of the district altogether, separating it into an individual […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Judge to issue written opinion on bond reduction for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Grand Jury Judge Allison Lee says she will consider evidence and testimony presented Monday in a bond reduction hearing for disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh when deciding whether to reduce the $7 million bond she set last month. The bond hearing is connected to 48 State Grand Jury Charges […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

A guide to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Carolina and knowing the proper protocol may not be as straightforward as it seems, so we have put together a guide to possible COVID-19 concerns and what you should do about them. I feel sick and it is hard to breathe If you are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

COVID surge causes meat prices to rise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The prices of meat have skyrocketed during the beginning of the year and the owner of Burbage Meats says that price increase is due in large part to COVID. Burbage Meats co-owner, Scott Hodges, says this increase in meat prices is due to the recent COVID surge. “Historically,” Hodges said. “January, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina prisoners with mental illnesses to receive specialized help under new program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is launching a program to help get inmates with mental health conditions the resources they need to live a healthy lifestyle. Some inmates have severe mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The SCDPPPS mental health program consists of four […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy