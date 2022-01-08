ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: A last look at Birmingham’s Quinlan Castle

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16guXh_0dg0MGWN00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham’s castle will soon come crumbling down.

Quinlan Castle, a unique building at the corner of 9th Avenue South and 21st Street South, is currently undergoing demolition. Interior demolition began Friday and exterior demolition will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

The building was originally constructed in 1927 and, for years, housed small apartments.

Now, the building is being demolished by Southern Research, a nonprofit scientific research organization headquartered in the Magic City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqbLi_0dg0MGWN00
Quinlan Castle will soon be demolished
(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

“While the castle’s demolition is a bittersweet moment, we are excited about our plans for this site and what they mean for the future of Southern Research and for Alabama,” said Josh Carpenter, Ph.D., the president and CEO of Southern Research. “We are building a new biotech center that will greatly expand our research in infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the chronic health conditions that put our family, friends and communities at risk.”

You can view aerial video of Quinlan before its exterior demolition began in the video player above.

CBS 42

CBS 42

