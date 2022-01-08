ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

King’s College delays spring semester due to COVID

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The current COVID rise means a delay to the start of the spring semester at King’s College.

King’s decided this week it will not begin the new semester instead it will start on January 24th.

King’s will require a negative COVID test for all students, faculty, and staff regardless of vaccination status with the test occurring 3 to 5 days before returning to campus.

