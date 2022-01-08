ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. —— NBC’s “Meet the...

Washington Post

Never count out Fox News

Last Thursday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter inventoried the reasons Fox News had experienced its “worst week”: There was the abrupt departure of anchor Chris Wallace from “Fox News Sunday,” the disclosure of text messages in which Fox News hosts counseled then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, the removal of an antisemitic cartoon from the network’s social media and a judge’s ruling against Fox News in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
POLITICS
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on January 2, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN, HOST: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And this week on Face the Nation, we begin our third year of COVID-19 with a massive spike in Omicron cases and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Taps Mark X. Lima as Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News is shaking up the leadership in its Washington D.C. bureau. The network news division has named Mark X. Lima Washington bureau chief. Lima had been the West Coast bureau chief for CBS News, and he succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was promoted to a new corporate role overseeing all newsgathering at CBS News last November. Before joining CBS, Lima was a producer and executive at ABC News and Univision/Fusion. Lima will report to Ciprian-Matthews, while Dell Williams fills in as interim West Coast bureau chief. In addition, CBS Face The Nation executive producer Mary Hager will add executive editor for politics to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Fox News won't miss a beat following Chris Wallace's departure because he was mostly appreciated by its haters

"The liberal Twitterverse celebrated Wallace’s defection Sunday, imagining that it would somehow injure Fox," says Jack Shafer. "Sure, Fox has a 24- to 72-hour period of bad publicity to deal with, but by next weekend there will be a replacement host for Wallace on Fox News Sunday and by February, few viewers will remember Wallace at all. Dedicated Fox-haters (you know who you are) think that if they only drive off the channel’s top advertisers with boycotts, edit together enough supercuts of Fox’s lowest programming, or hector Tucker Carlson one more time, the channel that Rupert Murdoch built will come toppling down. But Fox is too profitable and its owner too tenacious to surrender. It would be easier to rid the world of Microsoft Windows than it would be to eradicate Fox. Ordinarily, when one network nabs an anchor from another it’s as much about damaging a foe by blowing a hole in the rival’s lineup as it is about absorbing new talent. NBC poached Megyn Kelly, in part, to hurt Fox. CBS stole Katie Couric to ding NBC. But that media maxim doesn’t apply to Wallace. He was emblematic of Fox only for non-Fox viewers, who thought of him as a professional oasis in the Fox sewer. Most Fox viewers probably had little sense of who he was: He anchored a one-hour show once a week that finished fourth in the Sunday shows derby. He popped up occasionally to provide commentary on other Fox shows, but he was never a franchise face like O’Reilly, Carlson, Hannity or even Baier. By leaving Fox for a competitor, Wallace has picked the opportune time and the opportune place for his break. He emerges with most of his dignity intact and, we assume, a big wad of Zuckerbucks in his pocket. He will draw fresh eyes to CNN+. He will serve as a CNN+ recruitment tool, describing Wallace as their journalistic ideal. But until he finally opens up to “share his concerns” about Fox, he will go down in broadcast history as the man who lent his many talents, his expertise, his interviewing techniques and his good name to a corrupt media conglomerate. Wallace may have physically escaped the cult, but until he’s as level with us as he presses his interview subjects to be, he’ll remain an honorary member." ALSO: What's behind the Jake Tapper-Chris Wallace "feud"?
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

MSNBC Taps Democratic Strategist Symone Sanders for Weekend, Streaming Shows

Symone D. Sanders spent a good portion of the past two years of her life touting the accomplishments of the Biden campaign and administration to TV-news personalities. Come Spring, she will be one of those pundits. MSNBC has hired Sanders, who at age 32 has already worked as a media strategist in two different presidential campaigns and as the senior press spokesperson for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, to anchor a program that airs on cable during the weekends and on streaming video during some other days of the week. She’s the latest personality to join the NBCUniversal-backed cable-news outlet under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Audie Cornish, NPR Veteran, Joins CNN for Streaming Show

NPR veteran Audie Cornish is joining CNN to host a weekly program on its soon-to-launch streaming service, CNN Plus, as well as a new podcast. She is also expected to will appear on CNN covering national, political and breaking news. “I am very excited to join CNN and the CNN Plus team. There are fresh stories to be told and new ways to tell them,” said Cornish, who was a co-host of NPR’s popular “All Things Considered,” in a prepared statement. “CNN has a dynamic system of reporters and storytelling channels. I am thrilled to be a part of it.” She is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

George Will Joins NewsNation As Senior Contributor

Political columnist George Will is joining Nexstar Media’s NewsNation as senior contributor. Will will started on Jan. 15. He will appear across NewsNation’s shows, including coverage of the midterm elections. A columnist for The Washington Post, Will has been a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News. He previously was a contributor to Fox News, and was a longtime analyst for ABC News, where he appeared on the Sunday morning show This Week. Will said in a statement,“NewsNation meets a national need for news delivered without political agendas, clenched fists, and raised voices. It offers news leavened by a sense of the complexity and...
CELEBRITIES
