Amy Schneider Becomes First Woman To Break $1 Million On 'Jeopardy'

By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider made history — again — by becoming the first woman to surpass $1 million in winnings on the show. On Friday, Schneider marked her 28th consecutive win, adding up to a...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 9

Helen Murgaw
2d ago

time for this lady to leave , no one has a chance against her , only makes other contestants you pick look like a fool ,should have a new rule and a set amount that can be won !!!

Reply(2)
2
Sting
2d ago

You need to get it right Amy is the Frist transgender women to win 1 millions dollars on Jeopardy ! She not a real woman let's get that straight ok ! Because in the near future a real woman ♀️👠 can definitely win all that money 💰 ' till than it's a transgender !!!

Reply
2
Comments / 0

