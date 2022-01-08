ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Garrett lifts Northwestern St. over Incarnate Word 83-80

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dg0Lrhh00

Cedric Garrett made the decisive three-point play and Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 83-80 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

LaTerrance Read's 3-pointer had given the Demons an 80-78 lead with 57 seconds remaining. After Incarnate Word tied it, Garrett made a layup and free throw with 18 seconds left to give the Demons the win.

Kendal Coleman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State.Carvell Teasett had 18 points for the Demons (4-12). Jovan Zelenbaba added 13 points. Garrett had 11 points.

Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 20 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (3-13). Drew Lutz added 17 points and seven rebounds. Godsgift ''GG'' Ezedinma had 15 points.

Northwestern State plays New Orleans on Saturday and Incarnate Word plays Houston Baptist. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwestern State#Cardinals#Houston Baptist#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
FOX Sports

Broome lifts Morehead St. over Austin Peay 66-55

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome registered 19 points and eight rebounds as Morehead State topped Austin Peay 66-55 on Saturday. Ta'lon Cooper had seven rebounds for Morehead State (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 15 points for the Governors (4-9,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Camara, Smith lift Dayton over George Washington 83-58

WASHINGTON — Toumani Camara had 14 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers easily beat George Washington 83-58. Malachi Smith added 13 points for the Flyers. Elijah Weaver chipped in 12, DaRon Holmes II scored 12 and Mustapha Amzil had 10. Joe Bamisile led the Colonials with 25 points, tying his career high.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
stlouisnews.net

Hot-shooting Matthew Murrell lifts Ole Miss over Miss. St.

Matthew Murrell scored a career-high 30 points in a near-perfect shooting performance as host Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 82-72 in an SEC game Saturday night in Oxford, Miss. Murrell shot 10 of 11 from the floor, including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers, and made all six of his free...
OXFORD, MS
Houston Chronicle

Derek St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over Houston Baptist

KATY — Derek St. Hilaire posted 17 points as New Orleans got past Houston Baptist 81-65 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off. Daniel Sackey had 13 points for New Orleans (5-8). Troy Green added 12 points. Simeon Kirkland had seven rebounds.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

USC Trojans QB Jaxson Dart enters NCAA transfer portal

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Monday. Dart, who enrolled at USC in January 2021, appeared in six games for the Trojans, passing for 1,353 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He is the second prominent USC quarterback to enter the portal since the school hired coach Lincoln Riley, as multiyear starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt last month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
WHO 13

North Dakota State beats Montana State 38-10 to win FCS title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns in the first half and North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State on Saturday. The Bison (14-1) have never lost when making the trip from Fargo to Frisco for the final Football Championship […]
FRISCO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

505K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy