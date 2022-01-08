ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland burglary call leads to discovery, confiscation of hundreds of 'magic mushrooms'

ABC7
Police stumbled upon a massive "magic mushroom" operation and seized hundreds of the illegal plants after responding to a burglary call in Upland.

Authorities confiscated 1,074 trays of growing psychedelic mushrooms and another 92.5 pounds of dry mushrooms at the facility.

Upland police made the find while responding to a commercial burglary call near Sultana Avenue and 8th Street recently.

After making the discovery, they called in help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department narcotics unit to seize the mushrooms and dismantle the operation.

There was no immediate word on arrests or charges.

California lawmakers are considering a bill that would make "magic mushrooms" and other types of psychedelic drugs legal.

Two years ago, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the active ingredient in "magic mushrooms."

But for now, the psychedelic ingredients in "magic mushrooms" remain illegal in California.

Going to jail for something that grows naturally and CANT HURT YOU! No such thing as an overdose. We live in a messed up time. Think for yourself. That’s what mushrooms do and that’s not what THEY want!

#Magic Mushrooms#Mushroom#Burglary#Confiscation
ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

