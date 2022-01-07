Bucks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) play against the Brooklyn Nets (13-13) at Barclays Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 121, Brooklyn Nets 109 (Final)

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD says he’s not going to “force” Kyrie to get the vaccine to play in all the home games. He doesn’t feel like it is his place to ask for an explanation, either. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:46 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

If opening night was a statement, then tonight was the punctuation at the end of it for the #Bucks. Yes, there are two more games (one featuring Kyrie Irving) between these two but the #Nets have some work to do in this matchup.

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:41 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Weirdly, Jokić, KD, Giannis, LeBron, and Embiid all got some variation of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists tonight. – 12:30 AM

Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43

Dave Early @DavidEarly

#Nets defense last five games hasn’t been there

First 32 games: DEFRTG 106.4, rank: 5th overall

Last 5 games: DEFRTG 119.2, rank: 28th overall

total season: DEFRTG 108.1, rank: 12th overall – 12:15 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Thoughts from tonight’s loss to Milwaukee, Brooklyn’s 4th in 5 games nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:14 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

“Just an unbelievable effort that those guys in that locker room put forth.”

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD on #Nets woes, 10-10 at home: “Our crowd wants to get behind the team that’s playing well. I don’t expect us to have a great homecourt advantage if we’re playing s–tty basketball. That’s just what it is…its on us to play better.” nypost.com/2022/01/07/kev… via @nypostsports – 12:00 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

The Bucks won an overtime Game 7 thriller in Brooklyn in the playoffs. They quickly made clear in their return that this one wasn’t going down to the wire.

apnews.com/article/corona… – 11:59 PM

Bobby Portis @BPortistime

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets 7th straight 30-point game vs. Nets, but his passing stands out in Bucks’ big win

cbssports.com/nba/news/giann… – 11:41 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Antetokounmpo scores 31 in return, Bucks easily handle Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/ant… – 11:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“It felt good, felt like a extra life that we had. But we gotta live with what we’re dealt… that’s home games, we gotta figure ways, even road games, just cause Ky is on the road with us, don’t mean it’s gonna be easy for us as well.”

-Harden on Irving’s part-time return – 11:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Bobby Buckets Balled in Brooklyn.

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

31 points in 27 minutes for @Giannis Antetokounmpo. #NBAAllStar

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave a very long, thoughtful answer when asked about what he’d try to do if he was in the position the Nets are in with Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/fcsJW4sZuL – 11:16 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Nets have shot better than 35% from 3-PT in 15 games this season. They’re 14-1 in those games.

Nets have shot worse than 35% from 3-PT in 22 games. They’re 10-12 in those games.

… That’s one area they need to address ASAP. – 11:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Has Kyrie explained to KD why he hasn’t gotten the vaccine?

KD: “I haven’t even asked for an explanation. It ain’t my place I don’t think. So I’m ready for whatever, that’s been my whole mentality. Whatever happens in this situation, I got to still be me.” – 10:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Giannis Antetokounmpo says the way the Bucks played for most of the second quarter without him, and with several other rotation players missing, is emblematic of how deep this team is. Said their mentality is they can win no matter who is available. – 10:55 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Nah, I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play every game. But like I said, I’m not allowed to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that’s not my thing.”

-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving – 10:54 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Has KD talked to Kyrie about getting the vaccine?

“I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play — play every game. But I’m not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that’s not my thing. So he can play basketball? I’m not about to do that.” – 10:48 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I didn’t even ask for an explanation. That ain’t my place I don’t think….

When Kyrie Irving is ready to make decisions for himself he will, and I trust that.”

-Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s vaccine decision. – 10:43 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant on Irving: “I told him how important he is and how much I want him to play all the games. But I’m not about to force someone to get the vaccine to play basketball. Nah; that’s not my thing.” #Nets – 10:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant asked if he’s said anything more to Kyrie Irving about getting vaccinated. Said it’s Irving’s decision and he’s already said how important Irving is to the team. – 10:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving being unvaccinated: “We’re not about to force somebody to get a vaccine. So he can play basketball? I’m not about to do that.” – 10:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bobby Portis said his big first half was fueled by him seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo get into foul trouble and knowing that, with Milwaukee having several players out, they needed an extra boost. – 10:40 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant: “I don’t expect us to have a great home-court advantage if we’re playing shitty basketball.” – 10:39 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“No excuses man…. Just keep grinding.”

Asked about a possible no Kyrie hangover effect?

“Nah….one game shouldn’t throw us off like that.”

– Kevin Durant – 10:39 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Darvin Ham jokes that tonight’s performance from Giannis means he wins a long-standing argument with Mike Budenholzer.

“This was before Jrue Holiday but Giannis is the point guard of the Milwaukee Bucks. He’ll be laughing watching this. Bud, Giannis is the point guard!” – 10:29 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

King of the Court. 👑

RT to vote @Giannis Antetokounmpo for #NBAAllStar.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Darvin Ham tells reporters that he did the running man in the locker room tonight after getting splashed with water by the team following his first win as acting head coach.

Also, he said the video will be coming from @Milwaukee Bucks as well. – 10:25 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Do you talk to [Kyrie Irving] at all about ‘hey, we need you’?

“He knows that.”

Do you talk to him at all about vaccination?

“Nah.”

James Harden fielding questions about Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tFDov6kbh6 – 10:23 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden on if Kyrie Irving knows the #Nets would love him to be vaccinated and playing full time: “He knows that.” #nba – 10:20 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

James Harden said there is no extra conversation with Kyrie about getting the vaccination — in light of how different the Nets are with and without him on the floor. Harden says he’s just happy to have Kyrie when he’s able to play. – 10:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Brooklyn, we have a problem. As a matter of fact, we have several problems. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

James Harden was asked if he tells Kyrie Irving ‘we need you.’

Harden says “he knows that.”

So so you tell him to get the vaccine? “Nah.” – 10:17 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving about getting vaccinated to help the team: “He knows that (we need him).” – 10:16 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden asked if he says anything to Kyrie Irving about getting vaccinated given how badly the Nets need him all the time and not just on the road: “He knows that.” – 10:16 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash admits the #Nets‘ care factor hasn’t been where it needs to be lately. Why has it taken a dip? “I’d be a hell of a coach if I knew.” – 10:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash on why the Nets don’t have the care factor in some of these games: “I’d be a hell of a coach if I knew that.” – 10:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

“I don’t think we’re into the ball. We’re not combative enough to start games,” said Steve Nash, who didn’t play Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry or James Johnson significant minutes tonight. – 10:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash on what intangibles have been missing: “You name it.” #Nets – 10:03 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets are now 1-4 over their last five games. During that stretch they have given up an average of 118 points a game. – 10:00 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Impressive win for the Bucks, who take down the Nets 121-109, in a game far more lopsided than that final score would indicate. Another concerning loss for the Nets, who again struggled defensively and got a poor performance from James Harden. – 9:59 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks win again in Brooklyn.

#TwitterGIFs pic.twitter.com/zXg7AXBxBs – 9:57 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Final: Bucks blow out the Nets 121-109. Brooklyn never led in the game. Milwaukee had three starters go for 20 or more while Durant was the lone Net to get over that line. Just three free throw attempts from James Harden. Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas were good. Spurs on Sunday. – 9:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 121, Nets 109

– Antetokounmpo 31pts/7reb/9ast

– Portis 25pts/12reb/2ast

– Middleton 20pts/6reb/5ast – 9:57 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“Yeah, I don’t know. Sometimes that happens with teams…. I think we don’t start games as well as we would like to. Just haven’t had maybe the same kind of intensity at home as on the road.”

-Steve Nash’s speaking before the game. His Nets are now 10-10 at home and 14-3 away. – 9:56 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Programming note: there *will* be a Friday night @lockedonbucks pod with Australian heartthrob @Kane Pitman tonight. Luke Kornet Bucks debut emergency pod. – 9:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

For those looking ahead less than 24 hours, Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 minutes), Khris Middleton (30), Wesley Matthews (30) and Bobby Portis (32) might be in good shape for tomorrow night in Charlotte. – 9:51 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

James Harden against the Bucks this season (2 games)…

• 18 PPG

• 38.7% FG

• 4.5 TOV pic.twitter.com/kq4fswiNwk – 9:50 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Another tough game against an elite opponent for James Harden. He’s trended up on the season on the whole. But there’s some three steps forward and two steps back going on. And those backward steps tend to come vs the leagues best. – 9:49 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

This is a really weird NBA regular season with all the absences but Giannis has made yet another statement in a big game on National TV. For a guy who has the biggest motor in the league, he has the ability to shift it up another couple of cogs in primetime. MVP stuff. – 9:49 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Nets losing to the Bucks so they drop below Milwaukee in the standings and get Kyrie for an extra game in a playoff series pic.twitter.com/o4ATbAcnv9 – 9:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Not sure if Steve Nash is calling it or just so upset with his regulars that he rolled out the deep reserves out of the timeout.

Brown-Carter-Duke Jr.-Edwards-Sharpe for the Nets. – 9:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

@Nic Claxton #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AC0aPqoY4l – 9:41 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Looks like Steve Nash has called this one. Left Durant and Harden out there to start the fourth and Nets got it to 12, but now it’s 20 again and the back of the bench on with about 7 minutes to play. – 9:41 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

a lot of “i run shit here, you just live here” energy from Giannis tonight in Brooklyn. – 9:41 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The Bucks are playing with a champion’s arrogance and a challenger’s hunger. A dangerous combo – 9:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Brooklyn made a brief push back into this game, but Milwaukee has now made it a 20-point game again with 6:58 to go. Have to wonder how long Steve Nash goes with Kevin Durant here, as he’s currently on pace to play 44 minutes. – 9:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a sizable sequence.

Claxton forces the jumpball with the Bucks up 14. Antetokounmpo wins it and hits Hood for a 3.

Missed 3 by Mills. And Giannis throws an absolute dime to Portis for a corner 3. Bucks up, 110-90, with 6:58 left. – 9:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets down 20 with 6:58 left. – 9:38 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Weeks after baptizing LeBron James, Nic Claxton can add Giannis to his list. Arya Stark style. – 9:36 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez

Anyone else getting Mikki Moore vibes from Nic Claxton? Just me? Cool. – 9:33 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The Nets:

–are 0-7 vs. the Top 8 teams in the NBA (0-5 at home), per @YESNetwork

–will have lost 4-of-5 if they fall here to the Bucks

–would be 24-13 after starting 23-9 – 9:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Bucks 98-80. Aside from a late run in Indy with Mr. Irving the other night, Brooklyn has been run off the court three of their past four games. – 9:27 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

The recent numbers for James Harden seem to suggest he’s breaking from his slumber. But the visual, at least against a capable opponent, say otherwise – 9:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

COVID-ravaged Spurs fall 119-110 to Sixers. They head to NYC later tonight with a 1-4 record on this 7-game trip that comes to an end with back to back games against Brooklyn and the Knicks. – 9:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Sometimes I feel like the Nets are just going through the regular season motions and it doesn’t really matter. Other times I see real issues that could matter into the playoffs and wonder how they might fix them. – 9:18 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Darvin Ham just called a timeout after Wesley Matthews went down for a second. He walked it off and then rubbed his left knee.

I didn’t see it, but I’m guessing he clapped knees with somebody with the way he tried to shake it out. – 9:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Wesley Matthews went down, hobbling and struggled to put weight on his left leg. He walked off under his own power but I would be surprised to see him play again tonight. – 9:18 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Nets defense continues to be brutal. Bucks getting wide open shots all over the floor. Not much intensity on that end of the floor. Milwaukee shooting 51.5 percent from the field. – 9:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews initially had a hard time standing up and limped off the court for the #Bucks – 9:18 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Wes Matthews is down on the court for the Bucks. – 9:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Milwaukee is getting one wide open 3 after another. – 9:16 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Nets’ best defensive wing players have played the fewest minutes tonight: Bruce Brown hasn’t played, only 8 minutes for DeAndre’ Bembry after a +24 game, 7 minutes for James Johnson. – 9:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I like that timeout by Darvin Ham. Bucks were probably feeling themselves just a little bit too much and trying to do a little bit too much.

Bucks up, 87-67, with 5:01 left in the third quarter. – 9:13 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Milwaukee has outscored Brooklyn 26-14 so far in the third and now lead by 23. The Nets, outside of a brief push against a bad and undermanned Indiana team in the second half Wednesday, have been out of sorts for the past five games. – 9:11 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Khris Middleton is acting like this is a playoff game right now. 15 points and counting in the third. – 9:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Bucks have opened up a 23-point lead here at Barclays Center. On their last bucket, Khris Middleton had enough time to place an order on Uber Eats before the defense closed out on his wide open 3. – 9:10 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton feeling comfortable in Brooklyn once again. Another pullup 3 here in the second half. – 9:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo got rolled up on by Patty Mills at halfcourt. Kind of winced but appears OK. – 9:08 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

A little puzzled by Nash’s rotations tonight. Limited Bembry, who had such an impact Wednesday, and no Blake Griffin, who has struggled this season but had the main defensive assignment vs. Giannis in the playoffs and handled it well at times. – 9:05 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

19-point lead by the champs on the road against Brooklyn. This ain’t Indy, y’all. – 9:04 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Steve Nash: Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles up the floor and splashed a pull-up 3 to give the Bucks a 78-59 lead here in the 3rd quarter. The defending champions, without Jrue Holiday, are the better team tonight. It’s not even close. – 9:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A walk-up three by Giannis Antetokounmpo puts the #Bucks up 78-59 about four minutes into the second half. #Nets have to call for time. – 9:04 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just walked into a 3 in transition and the Bucks have their biggest lead of the night.

Bucks up, 78-59, with 8:03 left in the third quarter. – 9:04 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo on the first gather step of his eurostep might be the easiest way to give up an and-one opportunity in the NBA.

Everybody hears the whistle, stops playing and he just slo-mo’s all the way to the basket to lay it in. – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Kevin Durant is whistled for his fourth foul at the 9:11 mark of the third quarter. – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks quickly went up 16 early in the second half here in Brooklyn. Lead 68-57. – 9:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After a poor shooting performance in the first half, Khris Middleton scores five points on the first two possessions of the second half. – 8:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

20 point first half for @Bobby Portis. #NBAAllStar

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

This Bucks team, like the Clippers one that was here recently, is missing a bunch of key guys. Are the Nets just not getting up to playing short-handed opponents, or are they just not up to playing at home? – 8:44 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

James Harden finishes the first half 2-for-10 from the field in 20 minutes. Been discussed all year — he’s just not getting the benefit of the doubt on any calls anymore. Only two free throws so far — and a lot of extra conversations with the officials. – 8:42 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Halftime at Barclays Center pic.twitter.com/LdWHRaaVWX – 8:42 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Halftime: Nets trail the Bucks 60-49. Bobby Portis is killing the Nets with 20 points, Giannis has a dozen. Weird half from James Harden. He’s got six points on 20 percent shooting. Durant has 19 and has been awesome. Cam Thomas has been a nice offensive spark off the bench. – 8:42 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Bucks are taking a 60-49 lead over the Nets into halftime. James Harden has 6 points and is 2-of-10 from the field. Kevin Durant has 19 and Cam Thomas has been hot off the bench with 9. Giannis & Portis have combined for 32 points on 12/19 shooting. – 8:42 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bucks 60, Nets 49, halftime. Portis with 20, Durant with 19. – 8:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 60, Nets 49 – 8:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Giannis went to the bench with his third foul and the Bucks up 4. Milwaukee has outscored Brooklyn by 7 since then, as the Bucks go into the halftime break with a 60-49 lead. – 8:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Thanasis Antetokounmpo draws Kevin Durant’s third personal foul. In the backcourt. Off an inbound. – 8:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Galloway-Hood-Nwora-T. Antetokounmpo-Mamukelashvili for the Bucks right now. – 8:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on the bench since the 9:24 mark. 4:24 remained at the timeout. The #Nets still trailed by 9 (now 13). – 8:35 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Another rough game for James Harden, who has four points on 1-8 shooting. Harden’s field goal percentage (41.5) is lower than it’s been since his rookie year, and his 3-point percentage is a career low 32.9. – 8:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

One of those games where Khris Middleton feels like he’s getting fouled on drives, so he keeps attacking to try to prove it and continues to not get calls.

He’s 2-of-9 from the field, but the Bucks lead, 47-36, with 4:24 left in the first half behind 20 points from Bobby Portis. – 8:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

That three was Khris Middleton’s second made shot. The #Bucks bench has three points (Rodney Hood). Portis / Antetokounmpo and solid defense has them up 47-38. – 8:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Two blocks now to go with 20 points and 7 rebounds for Bobby Portis. – 8:28 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas just challenged Bobby Portis at the rim and landed directly on his tailbone. Portis helped him up and he’s fine, but that’s one Cam will assuredly feel in the morning. – 8:28 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bobby Portis up to 20 points in 14 minutes in Brooklyn. – 8:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I know it’s not accurate, but it feels like Bobby Portis has rebounded and scored each of Khris Middleton’s misses tonight. – 8:27 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Bobby Portis scored a total of 12 points in just 58 minutes during the Bucks-Nets series last summer. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes tonight. – 8:26 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

James Harden has two points on 1-of-6 shooting and zero calls. He can’t beat this #Bucks defense, or lure them into fouls. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis has 18 for Milwaukee and the #Nets trail 39-30 with 7:55 left in the half. – 8:26 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Bobby Portis just dominating the Nets early. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes and is getting anything he wants around the rim. Portis has found a hell of a niche for himself in Milwaukee. He looks so happy on the floor these days. – 8:26 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bobby Portis is dominating the paint tonight. He’s up to 18 points and six rebounds, and is giving Milwaukee a huge boost with Giannis Antetokounmpo in foul trouble and Jrue Holiday out. – 8:25 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Portis strips Harden under one basket and then scores on a lay-up down the other end seconds later. Harden (who believed he was fouled) failed to make it across half court. – 8:24 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nash calls timeout. James Harden is not off to a good start. He’s 1-for-6 from the field with no free throw attempts. Also has five rebounds and two assists. Bucks lead 39-30 with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton has thrown a couple pretty passes on the break tonight. Read the backside defender there and skipped it to the corner. Galloway caught and passed to Portis. Easy bucket. Portis up to 18 points.

Bucks up, 39-30, with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis is having himself one so far – 18 points and 6 rebounds as the #Bucks are up 39-30. – 8:23 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Nets: James Harden is 1-of-6 from the field and the Bucks are playing great defense on his drives. Bobby Portis is up to 18 points, and the Bucks lead, 39-30. Giannis has his 3rd foul and may sit this entire quarter. – 8:23 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Giannis to the bench with three fouls with 9:24 left in the first half in Brooklyn. – 8:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up back to back cheap fouls and heads to the bench early in the second quarter with three of them. – 8:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Thomas with another basket and the foul on Giannis. He’s got seven points after the FT and the Nets have Milwaukee’s lead down to four. – 8:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Wow. Giannis Antetokounmpo went to challenge Cam Thomas’ midrange floater – and was whistled for his third foul. 9:24 to go in the first half. – 8:20 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas hits a floater and now Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3 fouls at the 9:24 mark in the 2nd quarter. He is headed to the bench. – 8:20 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets note that Kevin Durant has moved past NYK legend Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Is Durant the best player to ever play for an NYC-based NBA team?

If not, who is ahead of him?

Next up on all-time list: Jerry West (25,192 pts) – 8:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Kevin Durant with two personal fouls. – 8:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

We heard the ball hit Nic Claxton in the head up in section 115, which was on the opposite side of the court. – 8:17 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

That last jumper gave Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 first quarter points to match Bobby Portis. James Harden was 0-for-3 in nine minutes, Kevin Durant 2-for-6 for the #Nets – 8:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 29-21, as Giannis Antetokounmpo drains a stepback jumper before the buzzer. He has 10/2/2.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 116.0

DefRtg: 84.0

Net Rtg: +32.0

ORB%: 27.3%

DRB%: 68.8% – 8:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Bucks hold a 29-21 lead after the first quarter. Another slow start by the Nets. Both teams shooting poorly from 3, but for the Bucks, both Giannis and and Portis have 10. KD scored 8 but 0 points and 1 assist to 1 turnover for Harden in Q1. #Nets – 8:14 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 29-21. Scoreless quarter for James Harden. Durant has eight. Nets shooting just 32 percent from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. Giannis and Portis with 10 apiece. – 8:14 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Bucks lead Brooklyn 29-21 after one, behind ten points each from Giannis and Bobby Portis. The #Nets shot just 8-of-25, 1-of-6 from deep. – 8:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks clear it out for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hits an 18-footer to end the quarter. Milwaukee is up 29-21 after one in Brooklyn. – 8:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant has passed Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the #NBA‘s all-time scoring list. Next up? Jerry West (25,192 points). #Nets – 8:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Watching Mr. Whammy in person will always be a treat.

Before the game, I walked in between him and LaMarcus Aldridge as they pointed at each other and I had no idea what to do. – 8:09 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Nets forward Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points. KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points.

KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

This Brooklyn O is running at a snails pace with Harden at PG.

If you notice, every possession starts with 15-16 on the clock because Harden takes the full 8 seconds to cross half court. – 8:05 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Some want to laugh but I’m still jealous of Bobby Portis having the ability to miss a dunk with ease like that. – 8:04 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis now has 10 points and four rebounds in about 10 minutes of action – #Bucks lead 23-13 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter. – 8:04 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Bobby Portis hitting everything in the halfcourt, already with 10 points, and then missed a breakaway dunk. – 8:03 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Bobby Portis just missed a wide open two-handed dunk off a breakaway with no one within feet of him and the Nets bench just exploded. – 8:02 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bobby Portis went for style points and just blew a wide open transition dunk. The Nets would have had to call a timeout had he made it. – 8:02 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bobby Portis feeling himself tonight. Already up to 10 points in the first quarter, but he just missed a two-handed dunk on a breakaway. – 8:02 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Former @SetonHallMBB guy @Sandro Mamukelashvili now in for the Bucks vs the Nets

He had a huge preseason game there in October – 8:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis has now drawn two fouls on Kevin Durant in the first quarter. #Bucks up 17-9. – 8:00 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili just checked into the game for the Bucks. Mamu hung 20 on the Nets these teams’ preseason matchup. – 7:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I’m guessing he might get one or two fouls on it as the game progresses, but nice job there by Matthews swiping down on the gather of Durant’s jumper. Bothered him twice. – 7:59 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Thomas and LaMarcus Aldridge are your first two off the bench tonight. – 7:59 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Bobby Portis just hit a side-step baseline shot over Nic Claxton then had something to say to the Nets’ bench. – 7:58 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Langston Galloway checks in out of the timeout for his first action as a Buck. 6:19 left in the first quarter. – 7:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks lead 13-9 in the early going in Brooklyn. The #Nets are off to a 4-for-14 start from the floor. Khris Middleton (0-for-1) has three rebounds while Giannis Antetokounmpo (2-for-4) has 4 points, 2 assists. – 7:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 13-9, with 6:19 left in the first quarter.

Patty Mills has gotten some good looks, but he’s just 1-of-5 from the field for the Nets. – 7:53 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

With no Jrue Holiday (protocols) tonight, Wes Matthews has guarded Kevin Durant and Khris Middleton has been on James Harden for Milwaukee. Bucks out to an early 13-9 lead. – 7:53 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Bucks are 4-of-5 out of the gate, Brooklyn just 2-of-7. The #Nets trail 9-4 early – 7:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks really whipped the ball around to get Jordan Nwora that 3. Couple extra passes from a couple different players. – 7:50 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Bucks move the ball beautifully – 7:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Thought Nash summed up his team’s mindset well prior to tonight’s game — as they get set to play without Kyrie (again) at home. “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy that we have him half the time.” – 7:48 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kevin Durant dribbled through 2 defenders trying to pick his pockets then faded for a shot over Wesley Matthews (or was it Middleton?). Either way, it was beautiful – 7:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets have Claxton on Giannis and Duke on Middleton. – 7:48 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nets and Bucks squaring off tonight at Barclays Center for the first time since Game 7 of the East semifinals back in June. Several different pieces on both sides tonight. – 7:46 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Wesley Matthews on Kevin Durant to start tonight’s game. – 7:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I spy with my little eye, Langston Galloway, who finished a second 10-day contract with the Nets, then signed one with the Bucks. – 7:45 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Good number of Giannis Antetokounmpo/Bucks fans in the building and a decent Greek demographic here at Barclays Center tonight. – 7:41 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver is in the house for tonight’s game. – 7:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Durant, Harden, Claxton, Mills, Duke Jr. – 7:32 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. First meeting since opening night. Does it go better for Brooklyn? Nets have yet to beat a top-four seed in the either conference this year. Is tonight the night? Updates to follow. – 7:27 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

David Duke Jr. is starting his second straight game, this time alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. – 7:18 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

The #Nets will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton against the #Bucks tonight in Milwaukee’s first visit to Barclays since last year’s Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7. – 7:07 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Ahead of Bucks-Nets, catch @Adrian Wojnarowski, @Chiney Ogwumike, @RealMikeWilbon, @Jalen Rose and me on NBA Countdown at 7 PM ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/t9mX6kESmE – 6:48 PM

🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/kIkxdtQB2g – 6:47 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Joe Harris Could Return To Game Action For the Brooklyn Nets In ‘Next Couple Weeks’: Report via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:37 PM

🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/TeQRqxFy8S – 6:25 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think it’s to be simple. Two things, I think one, I think keeping it simple is best for everyone. I think two, something’s always going on with our squad and availability so we’re mixing and matching often seemingly.”

-Steve Nash won’t scrap his rotations with Irving back. – 6:22 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road be like ‘oh yeah we got Kyrie tonight But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going “no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.”

-Nash – 6:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, non-COVID illness) is expected to play for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Nets – 6:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham says the team has added guard Jeff Dowtin as well to help offset the personnel losses in the back court. – 6:06 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going ‘no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.'”

-Steve Nash jokes about how much fun his guys will have w/ or w/o Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/2EVpzhO7xL – 5:59 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Steve Nash adds #Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench when Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Steve Nash says the Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench in games Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

If Bulls beat Wizards, it’s franchise’s first 9-game win streak since April 13, 2011.

That’s night Kyle Korver scored 19 points to cap 62-20 regular season with victory over NJ Nets.

That team advanced to the ECF. (And the win streak stretched to 10 with next season’s opener.) – 5:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Steve Nash on Kyrie: “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy we have him half the time.” – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash rocking his Patty Mills shirt ahead of tonight’s promotion. Nash has rocked nearly every shirt giveaway this season. Doing his part for the marketing department. – 5:47 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the floor for pregame warmups here in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/mxJd3N2hwv – 5:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets, is beginning his usual pregame warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/GQfwmsVO2B – 5:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Milwaukee Bucks are guaranteeing guard Wesley Matthews‘ contract for the remainder of the season, per a league source. – 5:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Darvin Ham said he was ready to guide the #Bucks on this three-game road trip if necessary, and that appears to the be case as he’s scheduled to speak pre-game tonight in Brooklyn and on the road in Charlotte.

Mike Budenholzer went into the health and safety protocol Wed. – 5:10 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

National TV / Bulls: Bulls-Warriors now 6:30 NEXT Friday the 14th ESPN)-also network coverage Wednesday vs. Nets ( ESPN)-9PM. At Memphis Monday (TNT) 2:30–EVERY game with the local call @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 4:05 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Golden State at #Bulls next Friday has been added to ESPN schedule, is now a 6:30 p.m. start at the UC.

Reminder Wed vs.Brooklyn is a 9 p.m. start because it’s Game 2 of an ESPN DH – 3:54 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Boston’s problems, Udoka calling out the team, Clippers and Kawhi, Pistons, the return of Kyrie, how the Hawks should approach the deadline and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6910Wm… – 3:47 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”

Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo,

Nikola Jokić and

Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bucks signing Jeff Dowtin jr to a 10-day hardship deal

sportando.basketball/en/bucks-signi… – 3:20 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Hornets vs. MIL 1/8/21

Vernon Carey (H&S Protocols) is OUT

Kulboka/Lewis (transferred to G League) are OUT

#AllFly – 2:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

DeAndre’ Bembry has never signed to more than a minimum deal and has significantly outplayed his current contract with the Nets: “I want more and feel like I deserve more, and I’m definitely gonna go out there and take it,” he told ⁦@NYDNSports⁩ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:11 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin played in four games for the Warriors this season on a two-way contract. – 2:08 PM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:40 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep DeAndre’ Bembry and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Bembry has shot a career-high 59.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range so far this season. – 1:37 PM

