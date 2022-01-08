Take In Whimsical Saugerties ‘Circle House’ Built By Muppets Designer! Would You Live Here?

A Clifton Park restaurant that closed last fall has completed its move to a new location in the Spa City. If you live in or around Clifton Park, chances are at some point in time you grabbed lunch or dinner, or spent a happy hour or two at the Brick Tavern and Grill for good food and drink, and great times. So it was a bit of a bummer for fans of the establishment when it closed last year. We have an overabundance of great chain restaurants in the CP, which make local establishments like the Brick a little more special. While losing this local spot was a bummer for Clifton Park residents, the closure has become a rebirth in a new location.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO