DeKalb COVID-19 testing sites extend hours

ATLANTA — It was an abnormally warm December in 2021 across much of the United States and records were broken in many spots, including Atlanta. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City tweeted Monday that for the first time in recorded history, Atlanta never had temperatures fall to the freezing point for the whole month of December. The lowest temperature recorded for December 2021 was 34°F on Dec. 23.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO