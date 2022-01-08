ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb COVID-19 testing sites extend hours

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two coronavirus testing sites in DeKalb County are switching up their hours to help meet the increased demand. Starting next week, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

Walmart to temporarily close 3rd store for cleaning as COVID cases rise

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Walmart announced Sunday that a third metro Atlanta store will close temporarily for cleaning and to give staff time to restock empty shelves. The location in Griffin at 1569 N. Expressway will close at 2 p.m. Sunday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," a company spokesperson said.
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

APS hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics ahead of return of in-person learning

ATLANTA — At COVID-19 vaccine clinics across Atlanta, students, teaches and staff were getting their shots before the start of in-person learning on Monday. Alex and Robert Kottke are two Atlanta Public Schools students who decided to roll up their sleeves at the district-hosted site organized at Sutton Middle School. Crews also set up pop-up clinics at Long Middle School, Maynard Jackson High School and Mays High School on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

December warmth broke records in Atlanta

ATLANTA — It was an abnormally warm December in 2021 across much of the United States and records were broken in many spots, including Atlanta. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City tweeted Monday that for the first time in recorded history, Atlanta never had temperatures fall to the freezing point for the whole month of December. The lowest temperature recorded for December 2021 was 34°F on Dec. 23.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'It's been overwhelming' | Atlanta teacher says impact of COVID delayed her care as hospitals see patient increase

ATLANTA — Lynette Williams went on a camping trip last October to celebrate her birthday, but instead, it would spark a long and frustrating medical journey. She woke up the next morning with unexpected hand tremors. Whenever she'd put up her right hand, it would start shaking. A few days later, that escalated to a sharp pain in her right shoulder.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Dekalb County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Dekalb County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Dekalb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Walmart temporarily closes two Georgia locations for cleaning

NEWNAN, Ga. — Walmart is temporarily closing two Georgia locations this week. Walmart's Newnan location at 1025 Highway 34 E and its Duluth's location at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road. According to a statement from the retail corporation, the locations are closing so cleaning crews can sanitize the buildings. The...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
11Alive

Atlanta mayor extends COVID-19 emergency order, mask mandate

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens is tackling the coronavirus pandemic in his first two executive orders signed as Atlanta's new leader. On Jan. 3, the mayor signed off on continuing to require people older than nine to wear a mask at all indoor public places. People must wear face coverings inside private businesses as well, according to the text.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Pediatric doctor gives advice to parents amid COVID surge

ATLANTA — With schools shutting down and hospitals filling up, families are once again faced with many questions and decisions on how to keep their children safe amidst another year of the pandemic. At Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, 101 COVID hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday and 118 were reported...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
11Alive

APS students to return to in-person learning under new COVID protocols

ATLANTA — After starting the new semester with virtual learning, Atlanta Public Schools students will return to the classroom under enhanced coronavirus health and safety protocols, the district said. APS said it will reopen schools Jan. 10. All employees will have to undergo mandatory surveillance testing. COVID-19 testing will...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Newnan school resource officer battling COVID

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan school resource officer is battling COVID-19 in the hospital, according to the police department. Officer Ricky Tostenson was recently hospitalized with the illness, the chief said on Facebook on Tuesday. "Our NPD family is struggling with Covid-19 as one of our officers is currently...
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Nurses looking for relief amid burnout during COVID surge

ATLANTA — Thousands of nurses across the state are facing pressure during the latest COVID-19 surge. The omicron variant has been blamed for exacerbating an ongoing staffing shortage and nurses are calling out sick, leaving others to work additional hours and pick up the slack. Joyce Leggett said she...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy