INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (12-5) fell to the 49ers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, snapping a five-game win streak. The 49ers (10-7) won the toss and took possession of the ball first in overtime, ending that drive with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould to go up 27-24 with 2:45 left in overtime. The Rams were unable to respond with points on the ensuing series, as quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass deep down the right sideline intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was intercepted with 1:52 left, ending the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO