IRVING, N.Y. — A Seneca Nation business leader is taking it upon himself, and his foundation, to try and protect his people from COVID-19. J.C. Seneca, the owner of Tallchief Territory Native Pride Travel Plaza, is offering a pop-up COVID-19 booster clinic at his business Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program is part of the 10th anniversary celebration for his J.C. Seneca Foundation. Seneca has partnered with Dr. Raul Vazquez and his G-Health/GBUAHN Enterprises Medical Practice to provide much-needed health services to an area that has been hit hard in recent years.

IRVING, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO