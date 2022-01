Novak Djokovic secured a Covid-19 vaccine exemption from Tennis Australia and the Australian government because he had tested positive for the virus in December, which should have qualified him for entry into the country, his lawyers argued Saturday. "The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021," his legal team said in a 32-page submission ahead of a federal court hearing Monday to appeal the decision to cancel the Serbian star's visa. In another twist to the saga which has reverberated around the world, pictures shared by the Belgrade tennis federation showed Djokovic at a young players event in the city on December 17. The federation reported in a statement that Djokovic had handed over cups and prizes to the best young players. No one was wearing a mask.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO