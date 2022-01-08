Lani Guinier, legal scholar known for her work on voting rights, dies at 71

Yale Law School mourns the passing of trailblazing scholar, civil rights litigator, and law professor Lani Guinier ’74. Guinier died on Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 71. Professor Guinier was the first Black woman appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard, where she was the Bennett Boskey Professor of Law, Emerita. Previously, she was a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During her 30-year career, Guinier authored dozens of scholarly articles and five books. Her pioneering scholarship has inspired generations of lawyers, activists, and scholars and left an indelible mark upon the law and legal pedagogy. In November 2021, Guinier received the Award of Merit, Yale Law School’s highest honor, for her work. “Lani’s legacy will endure for generations,” said Dean Heather Gerken, “and those of us lucky to know her will always hold her memory in our hearts.”

