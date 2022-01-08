ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lani Guinier, legal scholar known for her work on voting rights, dies at 71

By CLAY RISEN
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLani Guinier, a legal scholar whose work on voting rights and affirmative action led President Bill Clinton to nominate her in 1993 to be an assistant attorney general, only to withdraw her name two months later in the face of a Republican campaign against her, died Friday at an assisted living...

www.seattletimes.com

ABA Journal

Harvard law prof and civil rights lawyer dies at 71

Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in Boston in January 2005. File photo by Josh Reynolds/The Associated Press. Lani Guinier, the first woman of color appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard Law School and a Clinton administration nominee for...
EDUCATION
IE Voice

Keeping it Real: The Brilliance of Lani Guinier

As the fight over voting rights prepares to glow red hot in Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks, on Friday January 7, America lost one of its most brilliant civil rights lawyers, scholars and fervent advocates for voting equity, Harvard Professor Emerita, Lani Guinier. Her acclaimed work, “The Tyranny of...
POLITICS
vineyardgazette.com

Remembering Lani Guinier; Fierce Advocate, Longtime Vineyarder

Lani Guinier, the pioneering law professor and voting rights activist who died Jan. 7, had long family ties to the Vineyard, where she had owned a home. A legal scholar, educator, author and public intellectual, she was devoted to democratic fairness and equity especially as it relates to voting rights. Over the decades she took part in numerous panels and discussions on the Vineyard, including one in 2004 at the Old Whaling Church titled Brown vs. Board of Education: Mission Accomplished? The event introduced a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama.
WEST TISBURY, MA
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
yale.edu

Yale Law School Mourns the Loss of Lani Guinier ’74

Yale Law School mourns the passing of trailblazing scholar, civil rights litigator, and law professor Lani Guinier ’74. Guinier died on Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 71. Professor Guinier was the first Black woman appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard, where she was the Bennett Boskey Professor of Law, Emerita. Previously, she was a tenured professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School. During her 30-year career, Guinier authored dozens of scholarly articles and five books. Her pioneering scholarship has inspired generations of lawyers, activists, and scholars and left an indelible mark upon the law and legal pedagogy. In November 2021, Guinier received the Award of Merit, Yale Law School’s highest honor, for her work. “Lani’s legacy will endure for generations,” said Dean Heather Gerken, “and those of us lucky to know her will always hold her memory in our hearts.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc17news.com

Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lani Guinier, a civil rights lawyer and scholar whose nomination by President Bill Clinton to head the Justice Department’s civil rights division was pulled after conservatives criticized her views on correcting racial discrimination, has died. She was 71. Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning says Guinier died Friday. Her cousin, Sherrie Russell-Brown, says the cause was complications due to Alzheimer’s disease. Guinier became the first woman of color appointed to a tenured professorship at Harvard Law when she joined the faculty in 1998.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Harvard Law’s Lani Guinier, Civil Rights Trailblazer, Dies (1)

Guinier was first woman of color to be a tenured professor at Harvard Law. Bill Clinton tapped Guinier for DOJ civil rights post, then withdrew nomination. Civil rights lawyer Lani Guinier, a prominent voice on voting rights who became the first woman of color to be a tenured professor at Harvard Law School, died Friday. She was 71.
POLITICS
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Lani Guinier
Person
Sherrilyn Ifill
IN THIS ARTICLE
