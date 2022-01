ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-The next influx of talent stocking Major League Soccer rosters will come Tuesday, as the MLS holds its annual SuperDraft. While St. Louis won’t have a league franchise of its own to be doing the picking until 2023, the draft figures to be a showcase of talent that was either born and raised here or played college soccer here. And it could start right at the top.

MLS ・ 10 HOURS AGO