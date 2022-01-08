ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers. Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season...

