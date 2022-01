Political columnist George Will is joining Nexstar Media’s NewsNation as senior contributor. Will will started on Jan. 15. He will appear across NewsNation’s shows, including coverage of the midterm elections. A columnist for The Washington Post, Will has been a contributor for MSNBC and NBC News. He previously was a contributor to Fox News, and was a longtime analyst for ABC News, where he appeared on the Sunday morning show This Week. Will said in a statement,“NewsNation meets a national need for news delivered without political agendas, clenched fists, and raised voices. It offers news leavened by a sense of the complexity and...

