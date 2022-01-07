TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Yesterday, the search for missing Hunter Lewis continued as Humboldt Bay Fire Dive Rescue & Recovery Team joined the search.

The underwater search was based on new information from the family regarding Hunter’s last-known destination.

They concluded the search at 1 P.M. Unfortunately, they didn’t find any signs of Lewis or his belongings.

Friends and family continue their independent search efforts in Trinidad.

The Humboldt County Sheriffs Office Speaks about how they will be moving forward with the search.

“At this point, we are just continuing to monitor beaches. To see if anything washes up and, of course, if new information comes to our agency or any spotting of an individual or belongings of Mr. Lewis, we will follow up on that and re-initiate search efforts. For now, it’s more minimal searching of beaches and receiving information and following up on that,” said Samantha Karges, Public Information Specialist for Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The post HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .