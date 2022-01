Financial Resolutions: Tips for Better Budgeting in 2022. Host Teri Barr is talking with Sara Rathner, a Personal Finance Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how to keep your financial resolutions in the new year. Sara explains what to tackle first, how to get beyond the basics, and why automating some of your financial tasks can help make your goals last longer than most resolutions. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO