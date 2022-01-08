USC spring courses will remain online through Jan. 24

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The University of Southern California has extended remote learning by two weeks for the upcoming spring semester, according to Annenberg Media , the university's student newsroom.

Remote learning will begin on Monday and continued through Jan. 24. Originally the were set to revert to in-person learning by Jan. 18.

In a letter sent out Friday, Provost Charles F. Zukoski said the additional week of online learning would give students extra time to coordinate travel and accommodate for booster and testing requirements.

"The Omicron variant is significantly different than previous variants of COVID. Omicron is more infectious and faster moving, but there is evidence of fewer cases of severe illness, particularly among individuals who have been fully vaccinated, including with a booster," Zukoski said.

He went on to write that the current models indicate that the next few weeks will have continued high transmission and positivity rates — which is one of the main reasons he's moved to extend remote learning.

University housing will remain open to those who need it and the campus will remain open, according to Annenberg Media , but students are encouraged to delay their return.

"Any events set to take place during remote learning will be postponed or held virtually," the news outlet tweeted .

Graduate and professional students will hear directly from their individual schools about program-specific impacts, according to City News Service .

To learn more about USC's response to COVID-19, click here.

