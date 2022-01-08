Jacob Bryson, Robert Hagg return to practice with Sabres

Jacob Bryson and Robert Hagg practiced with the Sabres on Friday, inching the team closer toward having its opening-night defense corps return to full strength.

Bryson has been out since entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Dec. 29. Hagg has missed five games with a lower-body injury.

The Sabres’ next game is Tuesday night against Tampa Bay, giving both defensemen three more days to reacclimate to game shape before potentially returning to the lineup. Coach Don Granato said he expects Bryson to be ready for that game, though Hagg will require further evaluation.

