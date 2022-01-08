Arrest made in Dec. 30 Tarentum hit and run

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An arrest has been made following a Dec. 30, 2021 hit and run in Tarentum.

On Dec. 30, Tarentum police and paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle that struck a pair of pedestrians.

The victims were 26 and 9-year-old females, both were transported to a local hospital.

The nine-year-old has since been released, but the 26-year-old remains hospitalized.

The suspect struck both victims and fled the area.

An investigation was opened and has resulted in the arrest of 55-year-old Lois Davis who was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

Davis is being charged with two counts of accidents involving death or serious injury and one count of failure to stop and give or render aid.

Davis is being held in Allegheny County Jail.