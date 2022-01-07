College golf facilities: Youngstown State Penguins

Photos from Youngstown State

The Watson and Tressel families presented Youngstown State University with a $1 million donation and four years later in the fall of 2011 the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) opened on-campus. The facility offers Penguin athletics one of the finest complexes in the Horizon League and is a training ground for the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Both teams can work on their games throughout the cold Northeast Ohio winters on the mezzanine at the state-of-the-art putting surface and short-game area that spans approximately 1,600 square feet.

“The WATTS is a unique indoor golf facility,” said head women’s golf coach Nate Miklos. “We’re able to hit shots and see ball flight for anywhere from 30-50 yards, which makes a huge difference in helping our players prepare for our spring season.”