ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

College golf facilities: Youngstown State Penguins

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K36J0_0dg0FVGZ00
Photos from Youngstown State

The Watson and Tressel families presented Youngstown State University with a $1 million donation and four years later in the fall of 2011 the Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) opened on-campus. The facility offers Penguin athletics one of the finest complexes in the Horizon League and is a training ground for the men’s and women’s golf programs.

Both teams can work on their games throughout the cold Northeast Ohio winters on the mezzanine at the state-of-the-art putting surface and short-game area that spans approximately 1,600 square feet.

“The WATTS is a unique indoor golf facility,” said head women’s golf coach Nate Miklos. “We’re able to hit shots and see ball flight for anywhere from 30-50 yards, which makes a huge difference in helping our players prepare for our spring season.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State All-American safety Mike Doss to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Three-time All-American Ohio State safety Mike Doss has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, and will be enshrined as a part of the 2022 class. Out of Canton, Ohio, Doss came back for his senior season at OSU for a 2002 campaign and helped lead the Buckeyes to its first national championship in 34 years when OSU went undefeated and beat Miami in the BCS Championship game.
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Youngstown, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football finishes with highest AP Top 25 ranking since 1997

It may not have gone as planned in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, but there’s no shame in losing to the eventual national champion. The Georgia Bulldogs upended Alabama on Monday night to win their first national title since 1980, but the Wolverines had a spectacular season in their own right, going 12-2, winning the Big Ten title and having taken down rival Ohio State for the first time in a decade.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youngstown State Penguins#Penguin#Tressel Training Site
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs 8 players to reserve/future contacts

The offseason is finally here. One day after the Washington Football Team completed the 2021 NFL season, they began looking ahead to 2022. Washington signed eight players to reserve/future contracts Tuesday, including a pair of former draft picks who’ve spent considerable time on the main roster. Here is the complete list:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football listed in Sporting News 'way-too-early Top 25' for 2022 season

Michigan State football will surely end the 2021 season ranked and there’s a good chance they’ll start the 2022 season ranked as well. Sporting News was the first of many media outlets to release their “Way-Too-Early Top 25” rankings for the 2022 season on Monday, which included the Spartans. Michigan State came in at No. 15 in Bill Bender’s poll.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy