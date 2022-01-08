ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

No. 13 Middletown South over Jackson Liberty - Boys ice hockey recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Antonio Crispino netted four goals as Middletown South, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, took an 8-2 win over Jackson Liberty, at Howell Ice World. Brandon Gronau...

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

