Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
Black America Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long waiting game for fans of The Wendy Williams Show as the titular host continues a longer-than-expected break from the show to work on her mental health and recover from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Although we’ve received a handful of updates over the past few...

