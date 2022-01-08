Pascack Valley over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap
Tyler Rothstein scored a hat trick to lead Pascack Valley to a 7-1 win over Clifton at the Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Camilo Ramirez added two goals and two...www.nj.com
