Clifton, NJ

Pascack Valley over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap

By Marc Narducci
 3 days ago
Tyler Rothstein scored a hat trick to lead Pascack Valley to a 7-1 win over Clifton at the Floyd Hall Arena in Little Falls. Camilo Ramirez added two goals and two...

NJ.com

Bayonne over Old Bridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Junior Anthony O'Brien had two goals and an assist to lead Bayonne to a 4-1 win over Old Bridge at the Rick Korpi Arena in Bayonne. O'Brien scored the game's first two goals in the first period. He now has a team-high 21 points on 17 goals and four assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Marlboro over Howell - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Jack Seidler and Jon Spatola combined for 49 points, including 28 of 32 during the third quarter, for Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 72-39 win against Howell in Marlboro. Marlboro (8-2) outscored Howell (4-3) by a 32-9 total in the third to balloon the...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Ben Woodruff knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points as Woodstown rallied for a 52-50 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Woodstown trailed by a bucket entering the fourth quarter but outscored the hosts 18-14 in the final period to improve to 4-2. Max Webb and Jordan Carey...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
#The Boys#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Belleville defeats Nutley in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ethan Laquindanum scored 19 points while Richmond Casino accounted for 15 to help Belleville survive Nutley 55-54 in overtime in Nutley. Despite jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, Nutley (2-4) fought back and outscored Belleville 17-10 in the fourth to force overtime. However, Belleville (2-2) got the best in the extra period and escaped with the one-point win.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Caleb Mundell led four players in double figures with 19 points to help Sterling defeat West Deptford 61-50 in West Deptford. Sterling built a 39-21 lead by halftime and went on to improve to 6-1. Jaydis McFadden scored 13 points, while Josiah Moore added 12 and Jimmy Zingaro chipped in 11.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Hightstown - Girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Rylee Drahos compiled 23 points for Shore in its 65-59 win against Hightstown in Hightstown. Reese Fiore (17) and Julia Iannuzzelli (11) also recorded double figures for Shore (4-4). Abby Misier supplied 22 points for Hightstown (5-4), which saw Kyla Glasser-Hyman and Isabella Benitez handle the secondary scoring with 16...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 St. Rose rolls over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Cavanaugh led with a game-high 16 points as St. Rose, No. 14 in NJ.com's Top 20, built a decisive lead early to win, 50-37, over Monmouth in Belmar. Rosie Scognamiglio finished with 12 points for St. Rose (5-1), which led 24-16 at halftime and then put the game out of reach with a 17-7 run in the third quarter.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway over Lindenwold - Girls basketball recap

Angelina Zagone poured in a game-high 21 points, her fifth game this season in the 20s, to lead Gateway to a 47-19 win over Lindenwold in Woodbury Heights. Molly Sholders added eight points and six rebounds for Gateway, which won its third in a row and improved to 6-1. Skyy...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Donovan Ross scored 21 points to lead Rancocas Valley to a 63-52 win over Willingboro in Willingboro. A 6-4 junior, Ross, hit two of Rancocas Valley's five three-point field goals. He is now averaging 14.6 points. Rancocas Valley (5-2) took command right away with a 25-9 first quarter advantage....
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Salem over Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

Amare Smith led all scorers with 21 points as Salem stayed hot with a 72-36 win over Pennsville in Pennsville. Salem jumped out to a 24-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as it extended its winning streak to four and improved to 4-3. Myles Rodgers added...
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Williamstown gets past Kingsway

Christian Mazzamutto had 24 points to help lead Williamstown to a 69-68 win over Kingsway on Monday in Woolwich Township. Mazzamutto's total was a career high, a number he raised for the second straight game along with a 16-point game four days earlier against Clearview. Mazzamutto led four Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Collingswood - Girls basketball recap

Senior Kayleigh Armstrong scored 15 points to lead Haddon Township to a 29-14 win over Collingswood in Westmont. Haddon Township (5-1) is now allowing 24.2 points per game. The Hawks' lone loss was to undefeated Haddon Heights. Leading by nine points after three quarters, Haddon Township pitched a shutout...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Wildwood outlasts Pitman in double OT

Junior Hans scored 34 points as Wildwood won a double-overtime game with Pitman 85-72 on Monday in Pitman. Wildwood led 41-33 at the half until Pitman whittled away the deficit to stand even at 64-64 at the end of regulation. The teams entered the second overtime tied at 69-69 before Wildwood pulled away.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Davis pours in 36 in Woodbury's win

Alexis Davis poured in a Woodbury career-best 36 points on Monday as Woodbury defeated Paulsboro 75-35 on Monday in Paulsboro. The big day lifted the junior Davis's scoring average on the season to 29.9 points per game, and it was her third 30-point game of the season, surpassing a pair of 33-point games for her highest total with Woodbury.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

