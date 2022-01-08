Pascack Valley over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap

Ethan Laquindanum scored 19 points while Richmond Casino accounted for 15 to help Belleville survive Nutley 55-54 in overtime in Nutley. Despite jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, Nutley (2-4) fought back and outscored Belleville 17-10 in the fourth to force overtime. However, Belleville (2-2) got the best in the extra period and escaped with the one-point win.

