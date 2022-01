The gunman who killed five people and left others injured in the Denver area this week was apparently "targeting specific people" and knew the victims, police say. Five people were killed on Monday in a shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood, Colorado, and officials have identified the suspect, who died in a shootout with police, as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod. "Based on what we know, it does appear that the offender was targeting specific people in this case," Matt Clark of the Denver police said, as reported by The Guardian. "The victims were known to the offender. ... There were prior relationships, either personal relationships [or] business relationships that were involved."

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO