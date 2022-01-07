ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CDCR: In-Person Inmate Visits Suspended Due To Surge In COVID Cases

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State prisons are now suspending in-person and family visits to inmates. Starting on January 8, and lasting 15 days, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County suspending jury trials due to spike in COVID cases

Boulder County is once again suspending jury trials following a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke issued the order Monday suspending all jury trials until at least Jan. 28. “In response to recent changes in COVID health safety risks, particularly the rapid increase in positivity rates...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KESQ News Channel 3

Federal court in Riverside suspends jury trials due to COVID-19 surge

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has suspended jury trials in Riverside federal court for at least three weeks due to a surge of COVID-19 cases within the region, according to a court memo obtained today.  The suspension of civil and criminal jury trials will remain in effect through at least The post Federal court in Riverside suspends jury trials due to COVID-19 surge appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
WDSU

Office of Juvenile Justice suspends family visits due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Office of Juvenile Justice is limiting the number of visitors at the facility due to COVID-19. As of Thursday, all in-person family visitation is suspended. Video visitation will continue, according to OJJ. OJJ issued the following statement regarding the decision:. "OJJ will be working...
BATON ROUGE, LA
chronicle-express.com

Yates County Jail visitations suspended due to Omicron surge

PENN YAN -- Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is temporarily suspending all visitation to the Yates County Jail again effective Monday, Jan. 10 as a cautionary move to reduce risk of Covid-19 and its variants exposure to inmates or staff. The jail administration, Yates County Public Health, Jail Physician and jail medical staff concur with this temporary order.
PENN YAN, NY
cbslocal.com

Emergency Room At Kaiser’s Downey Medical Center Temporarily Turns Away Ambulance Patients, Other Facilities May Also Go On Diversion

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Kaiser Permanente says its Downey emergency room is going on diversion because it has been overwhelmed with COVID-19 and flu patients. Many emergency rooms are at capacity due to the latest surge of both flu and COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles County, which reported its highest number of new cases since the pandemic started – 37,215 new cases on Thursday. This latest wave of infections appears to be driven by the Omicron variant, which experts say is highly contagious even for people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted.
DOWNEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Bolster State’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that the California National Guard has been activated to assist local communities with extra testing facilities and capacity in the wake of a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron strain. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” said Governor Newsom. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” This new initiative comes on top of the state’s existing 6,000 testing facilities, as well as the state’s recent demand-based expansion of hours at state-operated sites and the 9.6 million tests sent to schools since early December. The news comes as Omicron continues to spread quickly over the world, accounting for at least 80% of COVID-19 cases in California. Over 200 California National Guard members will be deployed across 50 Optum Serve locations across the state, providing interim clinical staff while permanent staff is hired, increasing capacity for walk-ins, assisting with crowd control, and backfilling for staff absences, all in an effort to conduct more tests for more Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBTV

School bus service suspended due to driver COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - High school students in two North Carolina cities won’t be able to ride school buses for at least two weeks because a large number of drivers are temporarily out of work after testing positive for COVID-19. The News & Record of Greensboro reports that Guilford County Schools said Friday that 76 of the district’s drivers are out of work with the virus.
GREENSBORO, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K Marylanders Have Died Since Start Of Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 12,000 Marylanders have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the state health department. The state reported 47 more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,016 since the start of the pandemic. Maryland reported 9,683 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the statewide positivity rate remained flat and hospitalizations increased, Hospitalizations increased by 78, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,364. Of those, 2,788 adults are in acute care and 532 adults are in intensive care. Thirty-eight children are in acute care and six are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Correctional Officers: Understaffing Creates Unsafe Conditions At State Prisons, Jails

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland correctional officers say conditions inside the state’s jails and prisons are unsafe due to a lack of staffing and resources. “It’s very unsafe. We’re working upwards of 16 or more hours a day,” Officer Elisha Mack said Monday. “(Detainees) are able to assault staff. They’re able to assault one another and we’re always behind the 8 ball with it.” The Department of Corrections told WJZ serious inmate-on-inmate assaults are down 72 percent; and serious inmate-on-staff assaults are down 44 percent since December 2019. Leadership with AFSCME, the union representing state employees, said the conditions are leading to COVID-19 infections,...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom to Propose $2.7 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Package Monday

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to present a proposed $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency response package Monday in Sacramento as part of his proposed 2022 state budget amid the surge driven by the Omicron variant, state administration officials said Saturday. The governor’s proposed budget also calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA

