Person riding in bucket attached to van dies after striking tree limb, SCHP says

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Someone riding in a bucket attached to a van was killed Friday after it struck a tree limb in Chester County, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the collision occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Dearborn Street in Great Falls.

According to reports, a 1995 Chevy van, equipped with a boom and bucket, was traveling west on Dearborn Street when the bucket struck a tree limb.

When the bucket struck the tree limb, a passenger riding in the bucket was ejected from the vehicle. Officials said they died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.

Officials said the driver of the Chevy van was not injured.

