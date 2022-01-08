‘L&HH’ Star Lyrica Anderson Files for Divorce from A1 Bentley

All rise!
Star Jones is joining Fox’s Divorce Court as a judge beginning in September. She will preside over all cases brought to mediation, ranging from divorce court proceedings to other domestic disputes.
“We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm Divorce Court,” said Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations.
He continued, “Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the...
