Trouble Relationship

‘L&HH’ Star Lyrica Anderson Files for Divorce from A1 Bentley

By TMZ
 3 days ago

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Lyrica Anderson is waving the white flag on her marriage to A1 Bentley … because she just filed for divorce. Lyrica beelined it to a Los Angeles courthouse Friday to file...

E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
NFL
Bossip

Sierra Gates Engaged To Eric Whitehead

Sierra Gates is engaged and excitingly sharing the news with fans. The “Love & Hip Hop ATL” star got engaged over the Christmas holiday to her boo Eric Whitehead after one year of dating. The reality star broke the news about her engagement to the luxury car mogul on X-Mas with an Instagram video of Eric down on bended knee mouthing the words, “Will you marry me?”
CELEBRITIES
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lyrica Anderson
Person
Safaree Samuels
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Filing For Divorce After Four Years Together

Football player Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman are calling it quits after four years of marriage, according to Us. The New York Giants wide receiver officially filed for divorce in June of last year, according to sources. The pair had apparently quietly separated months before, and the same source noted that "they are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other."
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

Star Jones To Serve As A Judge On Fox’s ‘Divorce Court’ This Fall

All rise! Star Jones is joining Fox’s Divorce Court as a judge beginning in September. She will preside over all cases brought to mediation, ranging from divorce court proceedings to other domestic disputes. “We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm Divorce Court,” said Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations. He continued, “Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the...
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Society
Relationships
Trouble Relationship
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Shades DaBaby In Baby Picture Caption

DaniLeigh appears to be healing from her tumultuous year, which included the birth of her first daughter and the drama that ensued following her arrival. In case you haven't been keeping up, rapper DaBaby, the father of Dani's child, kicked the singer out of his home a few weeks ago and filmed the incident on Instagram Live. In the days since that situation escalated, Dani has been sharing adorable pictures of her little girl and in the latest photo she shared to Instagram, she posted a shady caption toward her rapper baby daddy, calling him out oh-so-subtly.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Here’s an Adorable Peek at Dennis McKinley’s Life as a Dad

It seems that Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena, definitely keeps her parents on their toes! From doing an amazing job of imitating her mom to having the coolest dance parties with her dad, the precious toddler has shared plenty of fun-filled moments with both her parents. Recently,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

