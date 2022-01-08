ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

University of Missouri announces $5.2 million gift for men’s basketball program

By Gregg Palermo
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DluXu_0dg0Df4X00

ST. LOUIS — Cuonzo Martin will be back on the sideline Saturday as the University of Missouri men’s basketball team hosts Alabama at Mizzou Arena. He missed the team’s last game against Kentucky after testing positive for COVID.

He’ll also technically have a new title.

Friday afternoon, Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois announced that, thanks to a $5.2 million endowment, the position will be known moving forward as the Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach, in honor of Dorothy D. and Charles E. Whitten.

“Most people in life want something from us, we were so lucky that my mother and late father wanted something for us, and all they interacted with throughout their lives,” Dr. Chuck Whitten said in a news release.

Mizzou’s Gary Pinkel to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

“Their lives were defined by selfless sacrifice. They worked so hard to assure a five-star culture in whatever environment they were in because they knew that would create a five-star team. Their empathy is what others admired about their approach to life.”

“We are so appreciative of their passion for Mizzou and the Tigers and their desire to leave a legacy for their family to be able to grasp the impact they had on our University and community. This extremely generous commitment will directly benefit the lives and experience of our men’s basketball student-athletes and is a showcase of the Whitten’s lifelong legacy of giving and service,” Reed-Francois said in the news release.

The family will be recognized during Saturday’s game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

K-State drops close game to West Virginia, 71-68

MORGANTOWN, W. Virg. (KSNW) — Kansas State men’s basketball dropped its game today.  It was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats, as they saw a 13-point halftime lead dwindle to a three-point loss, dropping their sixth game of the season to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 71-68. Nigel Pack was a force offensively once […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Alabama State
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio

DENVER (AP) — Vic Fangio was fired Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons. Fangio was fired one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City. Fangio had a fourth year left on his contract with a team option for 2023. Fangio met with general manager George […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cuonzo Martin
Person
Gary Pinkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Covid#The Whitten Family Men#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy