ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Unexpected Effect Dark Chocolate Has On Your Heart

By Kimberly Smith
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brcyG_0dg0DdJ500

Dark chocolate has a long history, going back thousands of years. Made from the beans of the Theobroma cacao plant, uses for it date back to Mesoamerican cultures, according to the journal Nutrients . Many civilizations believed chocolate to be medicinal, using it to treat a variety of ailments including liver disorders, constipation, indigestion, and fatigue.

They might have been onto something, because it turns out that dark chocolate boasts some pretty impressive health benefits thanks to its antioxidant qualities. According to Everyday Health , dark chocolate can boost your mood and help with memory loss. The flavonoids in dark chocolate could also help regulate blood sugar and help stave off diabetes. It contains important nutrients such as potassium, calcium, copper, and magnesium, which promote healthy skin and may help protect your skin from ultraviolet rays. If that's not enough, some evidence suggests that the flavonoids in dark chocolate could prevent cancer.

Dark Chocolate's Heart-Healthy Benefits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKnHk_0dg0DdJ500

Dark chocolate is also good for your heart. The cocoa solids in it contain a type of flavonoid called flavanols, and they have a positive effect on cardiovascular health. According to Cleveland Health Clinic , flavanols lower blood pressure, improve blood flow, and cause blood platelets to be less sticky. Research also shows that dark chocolate protects low-density lipoproteins (LDL) from oxidation, which should prevent it from building up in the arteries. One study published in Clinical Nutrition showed that cocoa reduced the risk of death from heart disease by 50%, and another published in the Archives of Internal Medicine showed that regular consumption lowered that risk by 57%.

Dark chocolate is calorie dense, so eat it in moderation. It is also quite bitter, so it might take some getting used to the flavor. Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests allowing a small bite to dissolve on your tongue as you develop a taste for it.

Read this next: What Is A Normal Blood Sugar Level?

Comments / 2

Related
healththoroughfare.com

6 Ways To Incorporate Dark Chocolate Into Your Diet

Chocolate has long been a favorite treat, and for good reason. The cocoa in chocolate is a natural source of flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. It’s also packed with magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and relaxes muscles. And dark chocolate is full of polyphenols, which can lower your risk of cancer and even keep your bones denser as you age so they’re less likely to break. Dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are thought to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
RECIPES
Killeen Daily Herald

Love Black Coffee & Dark Chocolate? It Could Be in Your DNA

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you like your coffee black, it could be that your grandpa or your great-aunt did, too. A preference for black coffee and also for dark chocolate seems to lie in a person’s genes, scientists report. It’s not the taste that these...
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Eating Chicken This Way Has Unexpected Age-Defying Benefits

I’ve always been a firm believer in cooking chicken with the skin on because it gives it more flavor and a crispy texture. Whether I’m roasting or satuéeing it, the skin stays on. Oftentimes, though, chicken skin gets a bad rap for being full of fat and calories. If you shy away from chicken skin, however, you could be missing out on some amazing anti-aging benefits. It turns out that not only does chicken skin make your dish tastier, it’s packed with an ingredient that increases collagen production. And collagen — which we produce less of as we age — is key for keeping your skin plump and youthful, counteracting wrinkles and sagging.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Nutrition#Blood Cancer#Theobroma#Mesoamerican#Nutrients#Everyday Health#Cleveland Health Clinic
CBS DFW

Study: It’s All About Genetics For Fans Of Black Coffee And Dark Chocolate

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – According to new research identifying a genetic basis, if you prefer your coffee black then you probably like dark, bitter chocolate too. If that’s you, then congratulations — you are the lucky genetic winner of a trait that may offer you a boost toward good health, according to caffeine researcher Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Popculture

Urgent Coca-Cola Recall Impacts 2 Sodas and 3 Juices That Need to Be Thrown Out ASAP

The Coca-Cola Company issued an urgent recall late last week, warning that certain Minute Maid products may contain dangerous foreign objects. It's the second major recall for the company in less than a month, as Coca-Cola also recalled Coca-Cola and Sprite cans in late November. Consumers who have any of the affected products should throw the drinks away immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Critical drug recall: If you take these common meds, call your doctor immediately

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy