ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $4.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amyris, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amyris, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.1 million, down 19.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amyris, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amrs#Dips#Zacks Investment Research#Dow#Amyris Inc#Zacks Rank#Chemical Specialty#The Zacks Industry Rank
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 0.66% to $3,229.72 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $543.36 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $314.27 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy