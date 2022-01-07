Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) closed at $84.55, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had lost 3.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Wynn Resorts as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of -$1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 50.13% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wynn Resorts. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.1% lower. Wynn Resorts is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

