Jeff Jacobs: Death of St. Luke’s hockey player an unimaginable tragedy

He wanted to do something for Teddy Balkind. He wanted to do something for one of his closest friends. Sam Brande had no idea 43 words could hold such power. “As soon as I heard about the accident and what happened, I was really motivated to get the rule changed in USA Hockey,” Brande said Monday. “In order to bring awareness and to show USA Hockey it’s a real issue, and that people care, I should start a petition and see how many supporters I could get.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO