ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lowest temperatures in years impacts North Carolina

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 4

Related
WBTW News13

Man rescued after 4 hours on top of North Carolina electrical tower

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said up to 20,000 people in south Charlotte were without power Sunday during an effort to save a man’s life. Officers said a man climbed 85 feet to the top of an energized electrical tower off Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road. It took negotiators nearly four […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

US Rep Mace of South Carolina has COVID for second time

U.S. Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina has contracted COVID-19 for a second time, saying Monday the infection is milder than her first and that she has been fully vaccinated since last spring. Mace said she knew she had contracted the virus and opted to test after one of her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITN

North Carolina sets two COVID-19 records on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state set two COVID-19 records on Saturday as the omicron variant continues its surge. In data released Monday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 29,069 new cases on Saturday, up from Friday’s record of 28,474. On Sunday there...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy