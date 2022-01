Blockchain is the revolution that’s going to change the future of technology, no doubt. It has already infiltrated the way we transact goods and currencies. Now, its influence is slowly seeping into the internet via Web 3.0. Still, while these ends are noble and ambitious, there are plenty of other projects that take a more lighthearted approach to the technology. Specifically, blockchain gaming is currently having a renaissance thanks to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Axie Infinity (CCC:AXS-USD) is one of the leaders in this space. Although AXS is struggling at the moment, investors are hoping a new gaming mode will help lift AXS crypto price predictions once again.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO