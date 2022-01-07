ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA And USC Announce Extension Of Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid the alarming rise in coronavirus cases as a result of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles have extended remote learning. Both universities...

L.A. County Public Health Reports Big Daily Case Totals Drop, As UCLA Says It Will Extend Remote Learning Period

Saturday’s tally of Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations by the Los Angeles Public Health Dept. had some relatively good news – we’re no longer setting new records for cases. Following two days of record-setting new cases numbers, Saturday’s L.A. Public Health report indicated 34,448 new cases were discovered, down from Friday’s 43,712. While that’s good news, there were 16 new deaths reported, down from a total of 28 on Friday. That brings the total deaths in L.A. County to 27,772 to date. One caveat, Los Angeles Public Health officials warned, is that “the number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
UO offers temporary remote learning option in light of Omicron spread

The University of Oregon will allow instructors to temporarily pivot to remote learning if at least 20% of their class is absent due to COVID-19, Provost Patrick Phillips announced in an email to the UO community today. “Oregon has been on the lagging end of the latest COVID-19 surge caused...
OREGON STATE
Duke extends remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced Friday that it was extending remote learning at the start of the spring semester by one week. The school said surging COVID-19 cases caused the move. Duke students will now have remote learning until Jan. 18. The school originally planned to resume in-person...
DURHAM, NC
UCLA, UCI begin winter quarter remotely in response to COVID surge

Winter quarter classes began Monday at UCLA and UC Irvine remotely for a planned two weeks in response to surging COVID-19 cases. In a letter to the Bruin community sent Dec. 21, Michael J. Beck, administrative vice chancellor, and Megan McEvoy, an professor of immunology and molecular genetics, wrote that all students should still plan to return to campus no later than Jan. 9 to participate “in a robust COVID-19 testing program that will help keep our community healthier.”
IRVINE, CA
College Of DuPage Moves To Remote Learning Following Surge Of COVID Cases

CHICAGO (CBS) – College of DuPage will start its spring 2022 semester by moving all in-person and hybrid classes online beginning Monday, Jan. 24, according to a statement from College of DuPage President Brian W. Caputo. Faculty and staff will continue to report to work as specified by their supervisors. Campuses and offices will also remain open for business with services offered in-person and virtually. Though no classes will be canceled, there will be a limited number of labs from select programs that will continue to meet in person. Vaccination verification and testing guidelines remain in place for those who visit the campus. Employees and students must submit proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing to gain access to campus. “While we hope the anticipated spike diminishes quickly, college leaders will continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines. With your continued cooperation and support, it is our hope that we will return to in-person instruction on Feb. 7,” Caputo said in the statement. All in-person campus-wide events are also suspended through Monday, Feb. 7 when classes are expected to return offline. Students are advised to check their online portals for updated information about their courses.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Three more CSU campuses switch to remote learning amid Covid surge

California State University, Los Angeles; Sacramento State and CSU Channel Islands will begin instruction in 2022 with distance learning due to the surge in Covid cases, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Cal State LA will be closed for in-person instruction for three weeks, from Jan. 24, when the spring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Rios Colleges Move To Online Instruction Through End Of January As Omicron Surge Continues

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Los Rios Community College District (LRCCD) on Monday announced a move to temporary online instruction through the end of January due to the surging COVID-19 omicron variant. The district said it expects to have significantly expanded capacity for testing by January 31. “While we are fortunate to know that our employees and students are vaccinated, the sheer volume of cases has led to concerns about serious breakthrough cases, rising hospitalization rates in our region, and the operational impacts of large-scale staff and student absences,” the district said in a news release. LRCCD said some classes that require in-person instruction will...
SACRAMENTO, CA
15-year-old graduates from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, as one of the youngest

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - While many teenagers are working to get their high school diplomas, Jack Rico has already earned his college degree. The 15-year-old graduated, with honors, with a degree in history from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in December. Administrators believe he’s the youngest person to earn a diploma from the school.
COLLEGES
Amid omicron surge, some Utah parents pull kids back to remote learning

As COVID-19 cases in Utah soar to their highest levels at any point in the pandemic, disruptions to school are returning in full force in the new year. Some school districts across the country saw a spike in absences Monday, while others shifted into remote learning. Meanwhile, the highly-contagious omicron variant is exacerbating ongoing staffing shortages, leading to more stress for teachers covering their colleagues’ classes and dealing with bus delays.
UTAH STATE
College Students Return To Boston Campuses Amid COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – As colleges and universities across the state prepare to welcome back their students to full in person learning, school officials are doing their part to make sure students are well informed and prepared about new COVID-19 protocols and requirements. “I’m kind of nervous because the cases are high recently, but I feel the school will do everything they can do,” Boston University student Cerelia Liu said. Emails to students have gone out and signs are posted everywhere on college campuses. “I am excited, but I am also kind of worried because of all the COVID variants, but I...
BOSTON, MA
Longer COVID-19 Testing Lines, Wait Times At ER, Seen Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Long queues of cars waiting hours for a COVID-19 test, and overflowing hospitals were seen all over Southern California Monday, a flashback to troubling images displayed early in the pandemic. A combination of very sick unvaccinated patients in emergency rooms and hospital workers getting infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant is making for a shortage of frontline workers on the job. “My ER is completely overrun right now. Folks are waiting 21 to 25 hours there to get a bed if they need a bed, and that’s for all patients regardless of whether you have COVID or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

