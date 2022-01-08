ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Meriter holds blood drive as critical shortage continues

By Site staff
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Critical blood shortages continue around Wisconsin and the country.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital put on its own blood drive Friday to help with the shortage.

Hospital officials said many drives have been canceled over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and donations typically decline in the winter.

Friday’s drive was just the start; Meriter plans on holding additional drives later in the winter.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

